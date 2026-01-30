Coca-Cola, Pringles, Nutella Among 2,000 Items Recalled Over Rodent Contamination Risk In US

- Gold Star Distribution recalled nearly 2,000 products in the US due to FDA contamination findings
- Rodent and bird waste was found in storage areas during an FDA inspection
- Recalled items include Coca-Cola, Pringles, Nutella, and various medications
A sweeping recall in the United States has raised major food safety concerns, as popular supermarket staples such as Coca-Cola, Pringles and Nutella have been pulled from shelves due to possible contamination. The alert, issued by Gold Star Distribution, Inc., follows an FDA inspection that uncovered rodent and bird waste inside a storage facility. The recall covers nearly 2,000 items, including food products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, pet food and even medical devices.
Insanitary Conditions Found In Facilities
Gold Star Distribution released a safety notice on 26 December after the US Food and Drug Administration found what it described as "insanitary conditions" in one of its facilities. Inspectors discovered rodent excreta, urine and bird droppings in areas where packaged foods and other products were stored.
The company warned that handling or consuming the affected items could lead to illnesses such as Salmonella infection or leptospirosis.
Although no illnesses have been reported to date, Gold Star said it is cooperating with the FDA in conducting a voluntary recall.
Speaking to TODAY.com, a company spokesperson confirmed that all retail clients had been notified and instructed to destroy any affected stock. Impacted stores are located primarily in Minnesota, along with one store in Fargo and another in Indianapolis.
What Products Are Possibly Affected?
Almost 2,000 products across categories have been recalled. Well-known consumer brands listed include:
- Coca-Cola
- Pringles
- Nutella
- Cheerios
- Gatorade
- Airheads
- Cream of Wheat
- Takis
- Ramen and Maruchan noodles
- Advil, Benadryl and Aleve
- Ortega Taco Seasoning
- Jolly Ranchers
A complete list of recalled products is available here.
Where The Products Were Distributed In The US
The recalled items were supplied to stores in the following US states:
- Minnesota
- Indiana
- North Dakota
The FDA has released a full list of specific store names and addresses.
What To Do In Case You Purchased A Contaminated Item
Anyone who has purchased products featured in the recall is advised to destroy them immediately and send proof of destruction to Gold Star Distribution, 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411.
Consumers are instructed not to ship the contaminated products back to the company. Refunds will be issued on request.
Those experiencing symptoms after handling or consuming the recalled items should contact their healthcare provider. Pet owners worried that their animals may have eaten recalled pet food should consult their veterinarian.
