150 Tonnes Of Expired Food, Adulterated Paneer Seized In Major Food Raids Across Two States

Food safety authorities have increased action against adulterated and expired food in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Recent inspections led to the seizure and destruction of large quantities of food found unsafe for consumption. Officials said the products could have posed serious health risks if sold in markets. The action is part of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's nationwide drive to curb food safety violations.

Also Read: Over 1,400 Kg Paneer, Quintals Of Ghee, And Expired Cold Drinks Worth Lakhs Seized In Major Raids

Expired Food Busted In Jaipur

As per a video shared on Instagram by the FSSAI on March 14, in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Food Safety Department uncovered a large-scale operation involving expired packaged food products. Officials seized nearly 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired items, including noodles, sauces and mayonnaise, during inspections carried out at storage facilities and distribution points.

What raised serious concern during the raid was the recovery of sophisticated equipment allegedly used to erase or alter expiry dates on packaged food. According to officials, this equipment was being used to reintroduce expired products into the market, posing a significant risk to consumers.

In total, around 150 tonnes of expired food products were seized and subsequently destroyed under official supervision. Food safety officers said the scale of the operation indicated an organised attempt to bypass food safety norms and mislead consumers.

Authorities reiterated that selling or distributing expired food is a serious violation of food safety laws and can lead to severe health consequences. The department has initiated further investigations to identify those involved in the supply chain and determine how long the operation had been running.

Adulterated Paneer And Oil Seized In Jharkhand

A similar enforcement action was carried out in Jharkhand, where the state Food Safety Department conducted a major inspection in Dhanbad following specific intelligence inputs.

Also Read: 300 kg Rotten Meat, 1,090 kg Ginger-Garlic Paste Full Of Chemicals Busted In Hyderabad Raid

Officials intercepted a bus arriving from Bihar and found a large consignment of suspected adulterated food products. The seizure included approximately 1,450 kilograms of paneer and 90 litres of oil suspected to be substandard.

Samples of the paneer were immediately tested on the spot. The tests confirmed the presence of starch, indicating that the product was adulterated and not suitable for consumption. Food safety officials stated that such adulteration not only compromises nutritional value but can also pose health risks, especially for children and people with dietary sensitivities.

To prevent the adulterated products from entering the local market, the entire seized consignment was marked for destruction. Officials said strict action would be taken against those responsible for transporting and distributing the fake paneer and substandard oil.

FSSAI has urged consumers to remain vigilant, check expiry dates and report suspicious food products to local authorities. Officials have also emphasised the importance of strong enforcement to deter such practices and ensure that food reaching consumers meets safety standards.