300 kg Rotten Meat, 1,090 kg Ginger-Garlic Paste Full Of Chemicals Busted In Hyderabad Raid

Food safety officials in Hyderabad have uncovered two alarming cases of adulterated food production and the sale of long-stored, unhygienic meat. In separate raids carried out earlier this month, the Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force seized more than a ton of contaminated ginger-garlic paste and hundreds of kilograms of decomposed goat and sheep offal. The findings, revealed by Hyderabad City Police on X, have raised major concerns over food safety practices in the city's wholesale and retail supply chains.

Adulterated Ginger-Garlic Paste Unit Busted

In the first operation, the Commissioner's Task Force - Khairtabad Zone discovered a unit in Mallepally that was allegedly producing adulterated ginger-garlic paste in highly unhygienic conditions.

According to Hyderabad City Police, the surprise inspection at Shehzada Food Master revealed that the paste was being prepared by mixing acetic acid, synthetic food colours, gum powder and salt - all handled without any hygiene standards.

The accused, Mohammed Farooq, 50, was arrested for manufacturing and supplying the adulterated paste to wholesale kirana shops, restaurants and catering businesses across Hyderabad for illegal profit. Police reported that the paste was stored in open plastic tubs exposed to dust and flies, making it "unsafe for consumption".

During the raid, officials seized around 1,090 kg of adulterated ginger-garlic paste, 875 kg of raw ginger and garlic, chemicals used for adulteration, grinding equipment and a mobile phone - altogether valued at approximately Rs 2.2 lakh. Authorities also noted that the FSSAI licence displayed at the premises had expired in 2018.

The accused and seized materials have been handed over to Habeeb Nagar Police Station for further investigation under Cr. No. 53/2026.

Rotten Meat Seized From Illegal Offal Unit

In a separate raid on March 10, the Mangalhat Police Station team, along with Task Force Golconda Zone and GHMC officials, busted a business allegedly selling stale and long-stored goat and sheep offal to unsuspecting customers. Hyderabad City Police stated on X that the operation targeted a unit operating under the name "A to Z Sheep & Goat Offals" in RK Pet, Mangalhat.

The accused, Mohammed Afroz, 41, was reportedly sourcing offal in bulk from other states at extremely low prices and storing it for long periods in deep freezers and plastic tubs filled with stagnant water to mask foul odours. He then allegedly sold the meat, claiming it was fresh, putting public health at serious risk.

During the inspection, officials identified about 300 kg of decomposed offal, which GHMC seized and disposed of as per safety protocols. Police also revealed that Afroz had been involved in a similar offence previously and had been fined by GHMC.

A case has been registered under Cr. No. 102/2026, and further investigation is underway. The raids were conducted under the supervision of senior officers, including Sri G. Chandra Mohan, DCP, Golconda Zone; ACP Kulsumpura Division; and the team from Mangalhat Police Station.

Police Urge Citizens To Be Cautious

Officials have appealed to the public to avoid purchasing meat or food products from unauthorised or unhygienic outlets and to report such activities to authorities.