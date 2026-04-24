Unsafe Oil, <i>Aata</i> Worth Rs 64 Lakh Busted In Hyderabad Raids, 38 Arrested In 4 Months

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, police teams in Cyberabad and Hyderabad have busted multiple illegal food manufacturing units over the past few months, exposing widespread use of harmful ingredients and unhygienic practices.

Officials said the Cyberabad Enforcement Wing carried out a series of raids between January 1 and April 21 this year, registering 22 cases and arresting 28 people. "These offences pose serious risks to public health, and we are taking strict action," DCP SOT Cyberabad said.

The raids targeted a range of food products, including bakery items, sweets, edible oils, wheat flour, ginger-garlic paste, meat products, ice creams, and sauces. Investigators found several units using expired ingredients, synthetic colours, and unsafe chemicals, often operating without valid food safety licenses.

In one major case, authorities seized over 5,000 litres of adulterated edible oil and more than 5,000 kilograms of wheat flour. Overall, adulterated food items, machinery, and vehicles worth about Rs 64 lakh were confiscated.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) busted a separate racket involving fake tea powder. Acting on a tip-off, teams raided 15 locations across the city and arrested 10 people.

Police said the accused were mixing low-quality tea powder with artificial colours, jaggery, used tea residue, and even expired stock to enhance appearance and boost profits. "They were repackaging the adulterated tea under different brand names and supplying it as a genuine product," DCP Taske Force Vaibhav Gaikhwad said.

Around 3,000 kilograms of adulterated tea powder and 1,500 kilograms of expired stock were seized, along with synthetic dyes and other materials.

Officials said that such products can cause serious health issues, including allergies and long-term complications. Cases have been registered under food safety laws and criminal provisions.

Police said the enforcement drive is focused on stopping adulteration at the manufacturing level. "We urge the public to buy food items only from licensed vendors and check expiry dates. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately," DCP added.

City police have reiterated that strict action will continue against those endangering public health.