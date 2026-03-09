Over 1,400 Kg Paneer, Quintals Of Ghee, And Expired Cold Drinks Worth Lakhs Seized In Major Raids

The food safety authority has carried out a series of major crackdowns, seizing large quantities of adulterated and unsafe food products, including paneer, ghee and expired beverages. The developments were shared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) through Instagram posts on March 6 and March 8, highlighting recent safety inspections conducted in Surat, Gumla (Jharkhand) and Udaipur.

The Surat Food Safety Team conducted a raid at a local dairy establishment and confiscated 1,401 kg of paneer valued at Rs 3,08,220. Authorities found that the food business operator was running without a valid FSSAI licence or registration. Samples were collected for laboratory testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Another major case surfaced in Jharkhand. In a social media post on March 8, FSSAI reported that expired cold drinks worth lakhs of rupees were seized during a raid at an agency on Palkot Road in Gumla. Officials destroyed the stock on the spot. The expired beverages were allegedly being supplied to shops and hotels, putting consumers at risk. Strict action has been initiated against the operator.

The crackdown continued in Rajasthan. In another Instagram update on March 8, FSSAI stated that the Food Safety Department seized 3.5 quintals (350 kg) of unsafe ghee along with mawa in Udaipur. The inspection led authorities to a house where the adulterated products were stored. Action is currently underway as per regulatory procedures.

As FSSAI continues to intensify checks, the aim remains clear: to safeguard consumer trust and ensure that only safe, compliant food products reach the market.