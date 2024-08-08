Hyderabad Restaurant Raids Continue - Here's What Was Found In And Around Habsiguda

Food safety violations were found at many Hyderabad restaurants (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

The task force representing Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety has been conducting inspections of different food establishments in Hyderabad. Apart from restaurants, the officials have also visited cloud kitchens and dairy stores. The latest update on this series of raids concerns Hyderabad's Habsiguda area. The task force inspected a few establishments in the region on August 6, 2024. At Grand Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, several food safety violations were discovered. The food items in the refrigerator did not have covers and labels. The temperature records for cold storage had not been maintained. The officials found synthetic food colours in the kitchen and got rid of them. They also observed that vegetables were being stored directly on the floor of the premises.

The establishment did not have close-fitted doors and windows. Insect-proof screens were not put up either. Moreover, the food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves. The FBO (Food Business Operator) did not furnish a copy of its FSSAI License.

On the same day, the task force inspected Sree Swathi Tiffins in Maheshwari Nagar. Several lapses in hygienic standards were discovered. The task force specifically said that the "kitchen premises" were "found in highly unhygienic condition." They added that the refrigerator was "rusted and unhygienic." The officials noted that there was drain water stagnation near the cooking area. They also observed a live cockroach infestation on the premises. The flooring was uneven and had broken tiles. The ceiling did not seem to be in the best condition either, as the officials observed flaking plaster. They noted that there could be possible water seepage above the paratha preparation area. The food handlers were not wearing the requisite gloves and aprons either.

More food safety violations were found at the establishment. There were damaged and fungus-infected coconuts in the store. The officials discarded 12 expired milk packets. They also discovered that food items were not covered and labelled properly. The FBO's pest control records and Medical fitness certificate records for food handlers were not available.

The task force also visited Madhura Restaurant and Bar in Laxminagar Colony on August 6. They noted that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were being stored together in the refrigerator. They also found the fridge in an "unhygienic condition." The food items lacked the proper labels and covering. The officials observed a live cockroach infestation in the storage area and stated that there could also be "possible rodent infestation." The flooring had a patchy, uneven surface. The plaster on walls and ceilings was loose and flaky. The doors and windows were not closely fitted with insect-proof screens. The food handlers were not following protocol in terms of attire (they were not wearing gloves and hair caps). The establishment's pest control records and Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were unavailable.

