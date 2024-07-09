Food Safety Officials Inspect Cloud Kitchens In Hyderabad's Ameerpet Area. Here's What They Found

Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety visited cloud kitchens in Ameerpet. (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety recently conducted inspections at food establishments in Hyderabad's Ameerpet area. Multiple violations were uncovered at one cloud kitchen. On July 6, 2024, The task force team visited Rebel Foods Private Limited, a cloud kitchen in SR Nagar in Ameerpet. As per the officials, "The FBO [Food Business Operator] was found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of 27 other listed brands and claims it as a multi-brand kitchen." The task force discovered various expired food items in the store room, including 1 kilo peri peri sprinkler seasoning, 1 kilo of frozen baby potatoes, 2 kilos of green cabbage and 100 sachets of garlic bread seasoning.

Also Read: Karachi Bakery, Several Hyderabad Restaurants Under Fire For Allegedly Selling Expired Products

The officials found that some of the food items stored in the refrigerator did not have the proper labelling. The establishment had also not displayed a true copy of its FSSAI license on the premises. However, it was found to be following certain other regulations. The food handlers were wearing the appropriate attire and their medical fitness certificates were available. The Cloud Kitchen was able to provide a pest control certificate for its premises as well as an analysis report for the RO water used for cooking. A supervisor who had completed the Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) was also present at the establishment.

Task force team has conducted inspections in cloud kitchens in Ameerpet area on 06.07.2024.



𝗥𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗦𝗥 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿, 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁



* The FSSAI license true copy was not displayed at the premises.



* The FBO was found to be… pic.twitter.com/PBpdKXz56c — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 8, 2024

Also Read: Multiple Restaurants And Eating Joints In Hyderabad Raided - Serious Food Safety Issues Uncovered

On the same day, the task force visited the premises of ITC Limited in the same area. They found that the FBO was "operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of ITC MasterChef, Sunfeast Baked Creations and Aashirwad Soul Creations." The officials noted that the establishment was following several of the commonly required protocols. Read about the other discoveries in the X post shared on the official handle below:

𝗜𝗧𝗖 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗦𝗥 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿, 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁

06.07.2024



* FSSAI License true copy was displayed at the premises.



* The FBO is found to be operating the same kitchen to offer online food services in the name of ITC MasterChef, Sunfeast Baked Creations and Aashirwad… pic.twitter.com/BFZDgykAsL — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 8, 2024

Before this, Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety undertook inspections at restaurants located in the neighbourhoods of Tolichowki and Gachibowli in Hyderabad. They found several violations at Hotel Rumaan, 4 Seasons Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Tabula Rasa and Hakuna Matata Kitchen. Click here to read the full story and see what they found on the premises.

Also Read: Total Sugar, Salt And Saturated Fat In Packaged Food To Be Displayed In Bold And Bigger Font On Label: Food Authority