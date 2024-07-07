Total Sugar, Salt And Saturated Fat In Packaged Food To Be Displayed In Bold And Bigger Font On Label: Food Authority

FSSAI approves bold and bigger font for salt, sugar, and saturated fat on labels. (Photo: iStock)

Attractive packaging, great taste and brand popularity may influence people to purchase and consume packaged food items that may not be the best for their health. In a move to increase consumer awareness around the packaged food they choose to buy and eat, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved a proposal to display nutritional information regarding "Total Sugar, Salt and Saturated Fat in bold letters and relatively increased font size on labels of packaged food items." FSSAI shared the latest amendment announcement on their official Instagram handle.

The decision to approve the amendment regarding Nutritional information labelling was taken in the 44 meeting of the Food Authority. "The amendment aims to empower consumers to better understand the nutritional value of the product they are consuming and make healthier decisions," FSSAI shared. "It would also contribute towards efforts to combat the rise of Non-Communicable Diseases and promote public health and well-being."

When Will This New Amendment Be Implemented?

In the notice, FSSAI shared that the draft notification for the said amendment would now be put in the public domain for inviting suggestions and objections.

Previously in June this year, FSSAI directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to remove claims of '100% fruit juices' on their products. This mandate includes any claims printed on labels as well as advertisements for the items. As per the FSSAI, if added nutritive sweeteners exceed 15 gm/kg, the product should be labelled 'Sweetened juice'. Read more about it here.