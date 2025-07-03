Common Food Packaging Releases Microplastics Into Your Food And Drinks, Study Finds

A recent study found that micro- and nanoplastics are entering our bodies from common food packaging that we use almost daily. Plastic bottles, plastic chopping boards, glass bottles with plastic caps, and plastic tea bags are releasing microplastics into our food and drinks.

Heating food in microwaveable plastic containers can also lead to microplastic contamination. Repeated use and heat exposure are some of the major factors behind the increase in microplastic shedding.

"This is the first systematic evidence of how normal and intended use of foodstuffs packaged in plastics can be contaminated with micro- and nanoplastics," biologist Lisa Zimmermann of the non-profit Food Packaging Forum in Switzerland said as quoted by CNN. "We found food packaging is actually a direct source of the micro- and nanoplastics measured in food."

"The research shows the number of microplastics increases with each bottle opening, so therefore we can say it's the usage of the food contact article which leads to micro- and nanoplastic release," added Zimmermann.

As per the study, the researchers measured micro- and nanoplastics in such food and drink products as beer, canned fish, rice, mineral water, tea bags, table salts, take-out foods and soft drinks.

"Recent scientific evidence indicates that food contact articles (FCAs) release small plastic particles in the millimeter to nanometer range, known as micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs). Notably, this release occurs during the normal use of FCAs as intended by the manufacturer," the authors wrote.

How do microplastics impact our health?

Microplastic consumption has been linked to potential health risks, including inflammation in the digestive tract, metabolic changes and organ damage. To minimise microplastic exposure, one can consider using glass or ceramic containers for storing and heating food, eating less processed food and washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly.