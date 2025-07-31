We Inhale Thousands Of Plastic Fragments Every Single Day, Study Warns

Air inside our homes and cars is filling our lungs with thousands of microplastics, a new alarming study claims. According to the scientists in France, people could be breathing in 68,000 microplastic particles in one day.

The study published on July 30 in the journal PLOS One revealed that the microplastic particles, with sizes ranging from 1 to 10 micrometres, can penetrate deep into the lungs.

Over 90% of detected microplastic particles indoors are smaller than 10 micrometres, allowing them to bypass natural defence mechanisms and lodge deep in the lungs.

To conduct the study, the researchers analysed air samples collected from homes and car interiors. They revealed that plastic particle levels are up to 100 times higher than was estimated earlier.

"The key finding of this work is that more than 90 per cent of the plastic particles we detected were smaller than 10 micrometer. These particles are smaller than a speck of dust and more than 7 times thinner than the width of a single strand of hair. Upon inhalation, they can penetrate deep into the lungs," said Nadiia Yakovenko, lead author and postdoctoral researcher at Universite de Toulouse, France.

Most of the studies have focused on plastic pollution in oceans or outdoor pollution, but the latest study analysed places where people spend most of their time.

"People spend an average of 90% of their time indoors, including homes, workplaces, shops, transportation, etc., and all the while they are exposed to microplastic pollution through inhalation without even thinking about it," Yakovenko said added.

"What surprised us the most was how much microplastics were present in the air of the environments we consider safe and familiar, like our homes and cars," she added.

"The number of particles we found was both surprising and concerning, and is the result of the degradation of numerous plastic objects in our homes, including carpet, curtains, paint, textiles, and other household items."

Sources of microplastics include synthetic textiles and carpets made of polyester, nylon and acrylic fibres. Plastic packaging and containers are responsible for the fragmentation of plastics.

While talking about the microplastics in cars, she said that the vehicle cabins can be a significant source of microplastic exposure as they are small, enclosed spaces filled with plastic-based materials such as dashboards, seat fabrics, carpets, etc. "These materials can shed tiny plastic particles over time, especially by solar irradiance, friction, heat and daily use," she said.

Health Risks of Inhaling Microplastics: