Microplastics: Follow These Tips To Minimise Exposure

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles, usually less than 5 millimetres in size, that result from the breakdown of larger plastic waste or are intentionally added to products like cosmetics and synthetic fabrics. These particles have infiltrated our food, water, and air, making it nearly impossible to avoid them entirely. Research suggests that microplastic exposure may pose health risks, including inflammation, hormone disruption, and potential toxicity from the chemicals they carry. While we cannot completely eliminate exposure, we can significantly reduce it by making conscious lifestyle choices. Read on as we share tips to minimise exposure to microplastics.

Tips to minimise exposure to microplastics

1. Avoid plastic-packaged foods

Many food and beverage products are packaged in plastic, which can leach microplastics into what we consume. Opt for fresh produce, bulk-bin items, and glass or paper packaging whenever possible. Switching to reusable glass or stainless-steel containers for food storage also helps reduce exposure.

2. Use a high-quality water filter

Tap water and even bottled water contain microplastics. Installing a high-quality filter, such as a reverse osmosis system or an activated carbon filter, can help remove these tiny particles. Avoid bottled water altogether, as studies have shown it often contains more microplastics than tap water.

3. Switch to natural fibre clothing

Synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, and acrylic shed microplastics when washed, which end up in the water system and even in the air we breathe. Choosing clothing made from natural fibres such as organic cotton, linen, or wool helps reduce the release of these particles.

4. Choose non-plastic kitchenware

Cooking and storing food in plastic containers, especially when exposed to heat, can release microplastics into your food. Replace plastic utensils, cutting boards, and storage containers with glass, stainless steel, ceramic, or bamboo alternatives to minimise plastic contamination.

5. Limit processed and fast foods

Many processed and fast foods come into contact with plastics during packaging and preparation, increasing the risk of microplastic contamination. Cooking meals at home using fresh ingredients not only reduces exposure but also promotes overall health.

6. Use natural skincare and cleaning products

Many commercial beauty products, such as exfoliating scrubs, toothpaste, and even some makeup, contain microplastics in the form of microbeads. Choose natural, organic, or biodegradable personal care and cleaning products to avoid these unnecessary plastic particles.

7. Reduce plastic use in tea and coffee

Many tea bags contain plastic that can release microplastics into hot water. Opt for loose-leaf tea with a metal strainer instead of plastic-infused tea bags. Similarly, avoid coffee pods made of plastic and use a French press, pour-over, or stainless steel filter instead.

8. Avoid single-use plastics

Items like plastic straws, cutlery, and grocery bags contribute significantly to microplastic pollution. Switching to reusable alternatives made from bamboo, metal, or fabric can help limit plastic waste and reduce overall exposure to microplastics.

9. Support plastic-free and sustainable brands

Many companies are now prioritising plastic-free packaging and sustainable materials. Supporting such brands encourages broader industry change, leading to fewer microplastics in the environment and, ultimately, in our bodies.

By implementing these changes, we can significantly reduce our exposure to microplastics, leading to a healthier body and a cleaner planet.

