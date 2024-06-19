Food Authority Recommends States To Take Strict Action Against Unsafe Foods

Food Authority asks the states to recall unsafe food products from market

Food safety and hygiene have been a major concern for the past few years. In India, it came under the limelight yet again with increasing complaints against contaminated and unsafe food and ingredients available commercially. We can see the Central and State authorities taking stringent actions against such issues to ensure safe and wholesome food for consumers. Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has written to state food safety commissioners and regional directors raising concerns about the same.

According to a report in ANI, the letter to the commissioners of food safety of all states and Union Territories and all regional directors of FSSAI speaks about ensuring safe food distribution to the consumers. "FSSAI, State FDAs regularly undertake enforcement sampling of food products across the country to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food to consumers. It is essential to ensure that food if found unsafe as per provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, has to be prohibited for sale/ recalled from the food supply chain to protect consumers." reads the letter.

The letter further states that if the food samples are found unsafe in the primary test, state authorities need to take immediate action and stop the sale of the products and recall them from the market. "If the enforcement samples are found unsafe in the primary lab report, you are requested to direct the Designated Officers (DOs) / Central Licencing Authorities (CLAS) under your respective jurisdiction to take the following action immediately," the letter reads, as per ANI report.

As per the law, the State Authorities also have the power to prohibit the sale of unsafe food products order order the recall from market.