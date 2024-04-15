Food Authority Asks Restaurants To Follow Rules Of Displaying Food Information

Food aggregators also have to mention information on their websites (Photo Credit: Getty)

Food safety is a major concern across India. Hence, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been taking various initiatives to control food contamination and adulteration that often lead to serious health concerns. In one such recent initiative, the food safety regulator has advised food service establishments to adhere to the rules of displaying information at their outlets. According to an ANI report, the mandate rules that the food outlets must display the calorific value, allergen, and nutritional information of each of the foods they serve. This initiative comes after the body receives information regarding the misinterpretation of the display of information across states.

Also Read: Food Authority Launches Initiatives To Control Food Adulteration In India

The ANI report further reads that FSSAI has clarified that the food outlets have the flexibility to use different display options to mention the value of the foods they are offering. The regulation states, "A license holder having food outlets at 10 or more locations shall mention the calorific value against the food items displayed on the menu cards, boards, or booklets".

Also Read: Food Authority Directs Airline Caterers To Prioritize Food Safety: Report

Additionally, they also need to mention information relating to allergens, and nutritional value, and add veg and non-veg logos against each food item displayed on menu cards or boards.

FSSAI further stressed that the e-commerce food aggregators need to get the necessary information from the restaurants and display it on their platforms, wherever applicable.