Food Authority Directs Airline Caterers To Prioritize Food Safety: Report

In a bid to enhance and strengthen food safety measures, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently convened a meeting with the leading flight caterers and airlines. According to the authority, the objective of the meeting, held earlier this week, was to identify the loopholes in the existing protocol and the areas that require improvement. This would help the passengers get high-quality inflight meals.

One common concern at the meeting was the lack of prior information regarding the passengers' food requirements. Addressing the issue, FSSAI stated that it is important to have menu labeling. "This directive aims to improve transparency by providing passengers with detailed information about the nature, origin and manufacturing-related details of the food served during flights," the official release read.

During the meeting, concerns including passenger grievances related to food safety and the importance of specialized training programs for catering staff were also highlighted. There is a "need for specialized training programs for catering staff to ensure a comprehensive understanding of food safety and hygiene practices," as per the release.

Earlier, the Health Ministry issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo airline regarding food safety, after a passenger complained of worms in her food served on a Delhi-Mumbai bound flight. Click here for the details.