Food Authority Shares Nutritious Beetroot Tikki Recipe Perfect For Navratri Vrat

The FSSAI recently shared a tikki recipe, which can also be had during Navratri vrat

Navratri 2023 is in full swing and many people are observing a special fast (vrat). Under the rules of Navratri vrat, they abstain from consuming certain types of food items, including regular flour and rice. These are substituted with other ingredients, such as buckwheat (kuttu), singhara (water chestnut) and samak rice (barnyard millet). The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared an easy recipe for Kuttu Beetroot Tikki on their Instagram handle. While the Food Authority has shared a general recipe and not mentioned Navratri vrat specifically, the ingredients of this snack are such that it can be safely consumed during the fasting period.

Why Can You Have Kuttu Beetroot Tikki During Navratri Vrat?

The key ingredients of this tikki - beetroot, buckwheat, peanuts, chillies - are all permitted to be consumed during vrat. Even the spices such as pepper and ginger can be had during Navratri fasting. All you have to do is pay attention to two aspects: use sendha namak instead of regular salt and use vrat-friendly chaat masala/ spices instead of regular chaat masala (in case you avoid it while keeping Navratri vrat). That's it! The other pointers remain the same and you'll have a delicious, vrat-friendly snack ready in no time.

Is Kuttu Beetroot Tikki Healthy?

Even if you are not fasting, you should add this snack to your diet. This tikki recipe is undeniably wholesome as it combines healthy flour (kuttu ka atta) with a nutrient-rich vegetable (beetroot). Each of the other ingredients is also packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can promote your overall health. Buckwheat is high in fibre. It can thus promote satiety and boost your energy levels. You can consider relishing these tikkis occasionally even as part of a weight loss or diabetes diet.

How To Make Vrat-Friendly Beetroot Tikki | Quick And Easy Recipe For Kuttu Beetroot Tikki By FSSAI

Boil and grate/ mash beetroots to keep them ready. Combine them with the buckwheat flour. Roast peanuts and cumin seeds separately. Then combine them with chopped green chillies and ginger. Mix all the ingredients until now in a single vessel on a stovetop. Cook the mixture well. Flavour it with salt, pepper and chaat masala. Make tikki-like shapes of this mixture and pan-fry them on both sides until golden brown. Serve hot with chutney or dip.

This kuttu beetroot tikki is sure to bring some variety to your fasting diet or your evening meal! Once you try it for yourself, let us know how you like it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.