Food Safety Officials Find Rat Faeces In A Shamshabad, Hyderabad Restaurant

Food safety officials continued to conduct raids at Hyderabad restaurants (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

A crackdown on food safety violations has seen multiple Hyderabad restaurants facing action from the Telangana Food Safety Department. In recent inspections across the city, several establishments were found to be operating under unhygienic conditions, posing serious health risks to customers. Recently, one of the most concerning findings was the prevalence of pest infestation. At Exotica, a North Indian restaurant in Hi-Tech City, officials discovered a live cockroach infestation in the storeroom. In the latest visit to Yes Bawarchi Multi Cuisine Restaurant in Shamshabad, rat faeces were found on racks and the floor, indicating a potential rodent problem.

Beyond hygiene issues, the task force also uncovered a range of other violations. These included the absence of mandatory FSSAI certificates, sub-standard drinking water quality, and the storage of synthetic food colours.

Also Read: Food Safety Officials Inspect Cloud Kitchens In Hyderabad's Ameerpet Area. Here's What They Found

𝗬𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

02.08.2024



* FSSAI license copy not displayed at prominent place.



* TDS of drinking water provided to the customers found to be 24 (much lower than mandated minimum TDS of 75).



*… pic.twitter.com/ysCaIQJDmH — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 3, 2024

Also Read: Food Safety Violations Uncovered At Restaurants In Tolichowki, Gachibowli Areas Of Hyderabad

In another restaurant, Hotel Hyderabad Grand, expired food items were seized, and several products were found to have labelling violations. At Hotel Hyderabad Grand, expired red chilli sauce, sweet chilli sauce, coconut milk, rose water, fish masala, and thyme were seized and discarded. The restaurant was also penalized for labelling violations on dust tea and BBQ sauce.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

02.08.2024



* FSSAI true license copy not displayed at prominent place.



* Food articles like Red chilli sauce, Sweet chilli sauce, Coconut milk, Rose water, Fish masala and Thyme were found to be expired. Hence… pic.twitter.com/wwvFVmlVdB — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 3, 2024

The task force has also raised concerns about the lack of proper food handling practices. Many restaurants were found to be storing semi-prepared food without proper covers, while medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing in several cases.

The food safety department has emphasized the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions in food establishments and has warned of strict action against those found to be violating the norms. The department is urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspected food safety violations.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the food safety department plans to conduct more inspections in the coming weeks to ensure that restaurants are complying with the stipulated guidelines.