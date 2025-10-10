Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment By Coach

A 19-year-old college student died by suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday allegedly due to harassment by her college volleyball coach.

Moulika was a second-year student at the Railway Degree College in Hyderabad's Tarnaka area. Ambaji Naik, her volleyball coach, used to harass her and pressure her to enter into a relationship with him, according to a complaint filed by her father.

The police have filed a case and launched an investigation. No suicide note has been found, said a senior official.

"We have not found any suicide note or video. The victim hadn't informed her family of any harassment, but her friends mentioned it. Two teams have been formed to investigate the matter," said the Station House Officer, Lalaguda.