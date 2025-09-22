Forced To Consume Alcohol, Pay Bill By Seniors, Hyderabad Student Kills Self

A second-year engineering student in Hyderabad died by suicide at the college hostel after he was allegedly ragged and harassed. In his last video, the student expressed fear and shared that he was being beaten and forced to shell out money. The boy also pleaded for his life. The police are investigating both ragging and suicide.

Jadav Sai Teja, a 22-year-old engineering student at the Siddharth Engineering College in Hyderabad, was found hanging inside his hostel room. Sai Teja was reportedly a victim of ragging.

Sai Teja was allegedly taken to a bar where he was forced by college seniors to consume alcohol and foot the bill of nearly Rs 10,000. Unable to handle the stress and pressure, Sai Teja took his own life by hanging himself, Advocate Kishore alleged.

"I was going to college. Four or five people came and threatened me. They are coming and demanding money," Sai Teja said in a video he recorded before dying by suicide.

"They are also hitting me, and I'm very scared. They are coming to me and asking for money, and they are hitting me. What should I do? I'm going to die. Please save me," he added.

In the video, Sai Teja is visibly disturbed and scared.

After travelling 300 km overnight, Sai Teja's family and lawyer, Kishore, have reached his hostel. The police are investigating the case.