Food Safety Violations Found At Dairy Stores In Hyderabad's Koti Area

Food safety violations have been found in many parts of Hyderabad (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

The task force teams from Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety have recently been inspecting restaurants, cloud kitchens, dairy stores, and other food establishments in different parts of Hyderabad. On August 3, 2024, the officials visited the Koti area of Hyderabad. Several violations were first found at Sri Murugan Ghee Stores in Sultan Bazaar. The team discovered that the windows of the store room and packing area were broken. Moreover, this section did not have the requisite insect-proof screen. The food handlers' Medical Fitness Certificates and pest control records for the premises were not available. The true copy of the establishment's FSSAI License was not displayed on the premises, the officials noted.

Some of the necessary protocols were being followed. For instance, the food handlers were wearing gloves and hair caps. The food items for sale, which were kept on display, had been labelled with preparation and use by dates.

Next, the task force inspected Mysore Ghee Stores in Sultan Bazaar. 50 packets of 1 kilo ghee were seized, as they had no labels. The team discovered that the articles kept for sale on display were labelled with preparation and 'use by' dates. However, other packed items like dry fruits, butter and ghee were found without proper labels, (such as FSSAI license number and 'use by' dates). Additionally, the food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves, which was a violation of the regulations.

The officials also noted that the true copy of the FSSAI License was not displayed on the premises. The business operator was not able to show the Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises to the task force.

On the same day, the food safety officials visited Shree Mahalaxmi Kendra in Kutbiguda. They found that packed food items such as ghee, sweets, etc., were labelled properly. However, the food handlers were discovered without hair caps and gloves. The team also sent Shree Mahalakshmi Brand milk samples for analysis to check for adulteration. The establishment had not displayed a true copy of its FSSAI license. The food handlers' Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available.

