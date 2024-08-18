Swiggy, Zomato Roll Out New 'Group Ordering' Feature On Respective Platforms

Swiggy and Zomato roll out new 'Group Ordering' feature. (Photo: LinkedIn)

The use of food delivery platforms to instantly and conveniently order delicious dishes from restaurants and food joints at home continues to grow. Popular platforms like Swiggy and Zomato keep upgrading their applications regularly with new features to make their platforms more user-friendly than ever. Interestingly, Swiggy and Zomato's new feature is quite the same - Group Ordering. With this feature, people in large groups can place an order together by adding food to the cart from their respective phones. This means no one person has to run around asking everyone what they want to eat, and no single phone needs to be passed around for everyone to add their choice of items. While Swiggy already launched this new feature "a few days" ago, Zomato is "gradually rolling it out to all customers."

Sharing details about this new feature on LinkedIn, Swiggy wrote, "Ordering food for a huge group requires next-level managerial skills. Which is exactly what we solved with the Group Ordering feature on the Swiggy food app. Scan a QR code or simply share a link with your gang and everyone can add dishes to one cart!"

Also Read: Delhi Couple Uses Swiggy To Cater Engagement Ceremony, Internet Reacts

The post added that the recently released feature is already attracting a positive response. "Group Ordering on hashtag#Swiggy went live a few days ago and we saw 6% of all orders on the first weekend of release being made via the feature. The maximum number of users joining one cart so far was 17 (that must have been quite the fun little party). And the best part? The average order value via Group Ordering was 3.7x of our usual orders."

See the full post here for a video tutorial on how to use the 'Group Ordering' feature on Swiggy:

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also talked about their new 'Group Ordering' feature on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. "Exciting new weekend update: Group Ordering is now on Zomato! You can now share a link with your friends, and everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier. No more passing the phone around awkwardly to collect everyone's order. We're gradually rolling it out to all customers as we speak."

Also Read: Zomato Promotes Four Delivery Partners To Product Managers, Impresses The Internet

Zomato CEO also encouraged users to share their experience once they try this new feature. "In case the feature is available to you, please use it for your house party tonight, and tell us how it goes."

Exciting new weekend update: Group Ordering is now on Zomato!⁰



You can now share a link with your friends, and everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier.



No more passing the phone around awkwardly to collect everyone's order 😉



We're… pic.twitter.com/W3SrlwVJR0 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 17, 2024

Do you find this new feature on Swiggy and Zomato useful? Share with us in the comments section.