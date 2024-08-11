Zomato Promotes Four Delivery Partners To Product Managers, Impresses The Internet

Zomato's CEO shared a picture of the employees who were promoted. Photo Credit: X/@deepigoyal

Whenever we are craving something fancy or just not in the mood to cook, we often turn to food delivery apps. With just a few taps, a delivery agent is at our doorstep with the order. And how we appreciate the riders for bringing us our food! But did you know that Zomato recently promoted four of its delivery partners to product managers? Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, shared this exciting news on X (formerly known as Twitter). He explained that these promotions were part of the "Zomato Copilot" initiative.

Deepinder Goyal wrote, "Meet our Copilots - Atul, Abhijith, Raja and Harshit! As part of this program, four delivery partners are now working with us as product managers in our Gurugram HQ. Zomato Copilot, was launched last month so that our delivery partners could play an even more vital role within our ecosystem and help us improve our systems. Learning so much from their feedback, suggestions and inputs and we cannot wait to implement them."

"Diversity in every form - if given a seat at the table - can truly breed innovation and generate ideas that have the power to shape our business. We look forward to continue serving you (better). And we're always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride," he added.

Deepinder Goyal also shared two pictures with his post. In the first image, the employees are seen wearing red T-shirts with Zomato's branding. In the next, they are sitting around a table in casual attire, engaged in a conversation.

Check out the post below:

After taking a look at the post, people shared positive reactions in the comments section.

A user wrote, "It's inspiring to see delivery partners like Atul, Abhijith, Raja, and Harshit transition into product management roles. Their insights will surely drive innovation. Well done, Zomato!"

Another one added, "That's how you build a company from the ground up, a true sense of inclusion."

"Bold move," wrote one.

A comment read, "Absolutely love this initiative, Zomato! This is how real growth and improvement happen. Cheers to diversity and inclusivity!"

