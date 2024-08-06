Viral: Bengaluru Startup Promises 10-Minute Food Delivery, Sparks Debate Online

A new delivery startup has received mixed reactions due its promise (Photo: X/ ujjwal_sukheja)

A Bengaluru-based startup has recently sparked an online debate about certain aspects of food delivery. The startup's Founder, Ujjwal Sukheja, took to X to launch the platform and explain how it was established. Named "Swish," it is envisioned as a "10-min food delivery app." The founder wrote, "We take care of tech, food, and delivery so we can minimise the delivery time for you." The app is currently active in HSR. While explaining how the platform came to be, the founder noted, "In HSR, you can get anything quickly-a dosa from a darshini in minutes.. But when it comes to online food delivery, the wait can be painfully long. We realized that this problem is common to many young people like us. So, for them (and us), we are building Swish." Take a look below:

The original X post has clocked over 440K views so far. It has received a wide range of reactions online. Some applauded the startup and were eager to try it out when they would be in the area. However, others were rather sceptical. Many criticised the promise of a 10-minute delivery, for various reasons. Check out some of the comments below:

"Congrats on the launch. I'm in HSR, will give it a shot! From crypto to food tech! Nice Swish! Good Luck!"

"Well I know it's a repetitive question. But 10-minute food delivery is only possible if food is already cooked. And do you really think Zomato and Swiggy can't do that? What's the mote here?"

"Nice idea!! Might need to pack the item before the customer orders!!"

"Interesting stuff man. Can't wait for this to expand to other areas of Bengaluru!"

"If you are servicing in 10 mins, it's hard to believe that the food will be fresh. Sure there are some items which are pre-made and can be heated and got to the customer. But this is another unhealthy nourishment, don't you think?"

"Hope the 10 min criteria doesn't risk the lives of your delivery partner! I am concerned."

"This is possible only if you all have the power to predict what I'm gonna order at least one hour in advance."

"Is 10-minute food delivery actually a need? It takes more time to cook something even in your own kitchen."

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

