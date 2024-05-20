Viral: Man Claims He Got Different Pricing For Same Location On Swiggy Instamart, Company Responds

A post about variable pricing on Swiggy Instamart is viral (Photo Credit: X/ Prnv_B)

Do you often use online platforms for the delivery of food and groceries? Among the most popular ones at present is Swiggy Instamart. Recently, a Bengaluru man took to X (formerly Twitter) when he noticed something rather strange when he was placing his order. As per the viral post, the man and his wife seemed to have got variable prices for the same products to be delivered to the same location. He wrote, "Looks like @Swiggy Instamart has variable pricing. This is me and my wife ordering from the same location in Bangalore. Look at the price of the Lavash. Why?"

Two pictures have been attached to the post. One shows that the original price of 100 gms of Lavash is Rs 120, which after discount is Rs 80. The other photo simply shows the original price of the same lavash as Rs 129 and does not offer any discount either. Take a look below:

Looks like @Swiggy Instamart has variable pricing. This is me and my wife ordering from the same location in Bangalore.



Look at the price of the Lavash.



Why? pic.twitter.com/UqND0kwsZs — Pranav B (@Prnv_B) May 18, 2024

The X post has received a lot of interest online and has clocked 218K views so far. Swiggy responded to the man's post, stating, "Hi Pranav, we'd like to check this and, know why the difference. Can we please have the complete screenshots and registered details via DM? - Varsha".

@Prnv_B Hi Pranav, we'd like to check this and, know why the difference🤔 Can we please have the complete screenshots and registered details via DM?



^Varsha https://t.co/EhSzF5h9fZ — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) May 18, 2024

Sometime later, the company added another reply to the thread after the situation was resolved. "We hope to have addressed this over DM. Feel free to reach out if any queries :) - Varsha."

@Prnv_B We hope to have addressed this over DM. Feel free to reach out if any queries :)



^Varsha — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) May 18, 2024

Several other X users speculated about the reason for the difference in pricing. Take a look at some of the theories and reactions below:

In the 1st one he has given 49 discount on original price of 129. Hence 80. 2nd time there is no discount, so the original price of 129. As per my experience when the items are about to expire in few days, they give discounts. But may not be for all items. — Ananth (@Ananth04) May 18, 2024

This is because IOS and android has different apps.

Sometime they can fetch different stores which are almost at equal proximity to your location.

And depending on stock availability at a particular store they adjust the price — bad trader (@priyanshuraj33) May 18, 2024

Zomato has it too. Many times the non-members get more discount as they want them to enroll, and the members pay more because no or less discounts are offered. Same home. Different phones. — Crazy Kaaveri (मोदी का परिवार) (@filmy_cat) May 18, 2024

I think it is inventory based discount.Maybe they just had one last in stock with discounted price and the next onwards in stock was on full price. It happens. — Abhinay Jain (@AbhinayJain6) May 18, 2024

The pricing systems may not be perfectly consistent. In event of a price change if all nodes don't carry the same price.



Maybe inadvertent double cataloging of the same product? Such that they end up becoming 2 diff products on index with same attributes. Often seen in ecomm — Sahil (@sahiltshah) May 18, 2024

There r multiple reasons why this could happen. Prices often vary on account age, usage, after how long r u using the platform, r u trying out a new category etc. Food delivery and quick commerce apps have a large personalization engine running behind the scenes. — Arneesh Aima ҂ (@Arneesh) May 18, 2024

What do you think about this viral post? Have you ever experienced something similar? Let us know in the comments below.

