Swiggy Integrates Instamart With Malls To Offer Wide Range Of Products - Details Inside

Food-tech giant Swiggy, over the years, has expanded its delivery services beyond food. Today, you have Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy Genie, and more, offering on-demand convenience delivery at your doorstep. In a recent development, the e-commerce platform has integrated Instamart with Swiggy Mall to expand its range of products for delivery. According to a blog post on Swiggy's official website, "Swiggy Mall marked Swiggy's foray into online retail, delivering a significantly wider number of home and family shopping needs compared with existing quick commerce platforms."

As per the report, Swiggy Mall is currently operational in parts of Bengaluru, but with the increasing demand, the company plans to further broaden the choice for consumers, who are showing an increasing interest in purchasing products beyond groceries and staples. Swiggy further states that Swiggy Instamart is already present in more than 25 cities, allowing Swiggy Mall to scale up over the coming months.

"Swiggy Instamart is broadening its offerings to include an even wider array of products. With our latest update, customers can now explore an extensive selection across 35+ categories, that go way beyond groceries and home essentials, delivered in minutes," explains Phani Kishan, Head of Swiggy Instamart.

He further states that this initiative marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards providing convenience to the consumers, that too in a limited time frame.