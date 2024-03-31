Viral Video Of Man's Mathematical Analysis Of Food Menu Grabs Swiggy's Attention

Image Credit: Instagram/@thetrickysingh

The subject of mathematics has a love-hate relationship with people. While some find the calculations fun and easy, for others, it is nothing less than a nightmare. For those who fall into the former category, they seize every opportunity to make it even more interesting. We recently came across such a video in which a person can be seen incorporating the subject to make a joke. The Instagram video shows a person displaying the food menu at a restaurant and questioning the cost of two food items on it: pav bhaji and puri bhaji. His mathematical analysis has left some people laughing, while others found it hard to understand.

The clip was shared by an Instagram handle that goes by the name @thetrickysingh. It shows a person displaying the menu of a restaurant with various Indian food items. In the background, he can be heard saying, "It's so wrong what they're doing in this restaurant. They've listed pav bhaji for Rs 90 and puri bhaji for Rs 100. Now, if we divide puri bhaji by 4, it becomes pav bhaji, so according to that calculation, pav bhaji should be 25 rupees. They're overcharging way too much." You can watch the full video here:

Also Read: Swiggy's Hilarious Reaction To A “Smiley Face Roti” Goes Viral

Also Read: User From Lucknow Orders Gujiya Worth Rs. 28,000 From Swiggy: Report

Since being shared, the video has accumulated 1.1 million views, 20.3k likes, and hundreds of comments. While some people were quick to understand the joke, others were confused about its intended meaning. One person wrote, "For those who didn't get it: Puri: Full, Pav: 1/4" A second person commented, "My brain wasn't ready for the high IQ joke." "Took me a while to understand this," wrote a third. A fourth user commented, "I bet Gen Z would not understand this joke." Another user wrote, "You are mathing the math, think about other meanings of pav and puri."

What do you think about this video? Were you able to understand the joke? Tell us in the comments below!