Zomato Introduces New Cash-On-Delivery Feature Ensuring Exact Change For Customers

Zomato's new feature will help make Cash on Delivery a more convenient mode than before.

If you like paying for your home deliveries in cash, the only downside you might often struggle with is finding the exact change to meet the amount of your order. If you make a round payment, sometimes the delivery agent may not have any change with them and you would either have to let it go, head back in the house and look for change, or switch your mode of payment to online. Well, to end this inconvenience around Cash on Delivery (COD), Zomato has launched a convenient new feature.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to his X handle on August 7, 2024, to announce this new development in the app. "For cash on delivery orders, finding exact change can sometimes be inconvenient," he wrote, adding, "Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash, and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account. This balance can be used towards future delivery orders or dining out."

Goyal added that the idea is inspired by online grocer BigBasket's existing feature. "Thank you @bigbasket_com for the inspiration for this solution, and our delivery partners (three of them are working as product managers with us) for insisting that we develop this asap."

The post comes with a visual guide that explains that if you pay Rs 600 in cash for your order of Rs 530, you can get the Rs 70 balance added to your Zomato Money account.

X users are impressed with this new feature. Take a look at the reactions:

"So simple and nice feature. Learning from others too and acknowledging publicly. Good to see," an X user wrote. Another pointed out, "Build convenience for COD in India, and the battle is already half won."

One wrote, "Nice to see acknowledge their competition's Idea before implementing it..Much respect...and that's how it should be done." Another quipped, "Next step is to allow Zomato wallet usage on other websites and apps :)"

Do you find this new feature useful? Share your views in the comments section.