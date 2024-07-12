Zomato CEO Unveils Feature To Delete Order History On App, Internet Reacts

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently announced a new feature (Photo: X/ deepigoyal)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently took to X to announce a new feature of the food delivery app. As per the post, the company is working to enable customers to delete their order history. The feature is currently not available to all users, but some may already be able to access it. Deepinder Goyal replied to an old post, from December 2023, by an X user who tagged Zomato with a specific concern. The user, Karan, had claimed that he would be stopping his late night orders because his wife came to know about the same by checking order history. He added, "And the worst thing is I cannot delete order history. Bye bye Zomato or make me delete order history as when I order things."

Seven months later, Zomato has taken steps to make this a reality. Deepinder Goyal shared a screenshot unveiling the new feature, which has been introduced "on popular demand". He wrote, "For Karan and many others - you can now delete orders from your order history on Zomato. Use it responsibly. Sorry, this took us a bit of time to prioritise and build. This touched multiple systems and microservices. We are rolling it out to all customers as we speak."

Sorry, this took us a bit of time to prioritise and build. This touched multiple systems and microservices. We are rolling it out to all customers as we speak. https://t.co/Vwfr6Fs087pic.twitter.com/0UMUnDuj0j — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 12, 2024

The CEO's post has received a lot of interest online. Some users speculated about Karan's claim, while others said that "incognito mode" might be the next new feature. Check out some of the reactions below:

Next what, incognito browsing? 🤷‍♂️ — Ram (@RamBala81) July 12, 2024

Why not have incognito mode 😬 — Jyothi Varma (@djkvarma) July 12, 2024

Bruhhh give this feature on @letsblinkit too please — 🤴🏻 (@outrollthat) July 12, 2024

Feature of the year! But also need a container that disappears after the food is eaten — Manan Raina Kumar (@MananRKumar) July 12, 2024

Instead of allowing users to delete orders, i feel its better to provide something like incognito mode of ordering and customer care can provide details on request. — 🎯 (@meemanohar) July 12, 2024

Bro..we needed this long time back..😭😭😭 — The king of the north (@I_am_no_one_fgh) July 12, 2024

You should soft delete the order history!! If user needs to recall any order, you should only recall the food items that was ordered from which restaurant and not complete order history with date and delivery details!! May be some user might need this option too! — Ranendra Datta (@ranendrakdatta) July 12, 2024

Before this, Blinkit made headlines when they introduced a feature that provided free dhaniya (coriander leaves) after a user claimed his mother was not used to paying for these greens. The user said his mom suggested bundling it for free with a certain amount of veggies. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took the feedback and replied on X after the feature was added. Click here to read the full article.

