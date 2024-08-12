Viral Video: Foreigner Orders Chai In Fluent Punjabi, Wins Hearts Online

A video showing a woman speaking fluent Punjabi is viral (Photo: Instagram/ cala.maurie)

An Instagram reel showing a foreigner speaking fluent Punjabi has impressed the internet. What also caught the interest of Indian users is that she is seen ordering chai in the now-viral video. The woman first approaches the shop/stall and asks if the person taking orders speaks Punjabi. She replies in the affirmative. The foreigner proceeds to order a large tea while fluently speaking the language. The person at the counter is curious to know how she learnt to do so. The woman explains that she used to take Punjabi classes at her university. The salesperson praises her skills and says she was shocked to hear her speaking it so well. The woman also makes conversation and asks the salesperson how her work is going.

Also Read: Viral Now: Artist's "Mesmerising" Painting Of Idli-Sambar Wins Hearts Online

Later, she takes the hot beverage in a to-go cup and enjoys it in her car. She explains that it is 27 degrees outside and she doesn't really need to drink chah (chai). However, she still finds herself craving it. Don't miss her exact reaction. Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Watch: Korean Vlogger Captures Parents' Heartwarming Reaction To First Tasting Of Indian Cuisine

The reel has clocked 833K views so far. Several Instagram users appreciated her Punjabi-speaking skills. Others also agreed with her choosing chai despite the temperature. Check out some of the comments below:

"You speak better Punjabi than me (I'm Punjabi)."

"Woooah your Punjabi is superb. First-class ji."

"Respect from Punjab."

"I love this."

"Stop, this is so cute!! You speak better Punjabi than me and I'm here for it!!!"

"Your accent makes it extra cute. I mean your overall energy is so adorable."

"27? Girl we're gulping down the CHAA at 50 degrees here."

"Outside temperature doesn't matter when it's about chaa."

Before this, a video showing a Japanese vlogger speaking Hindi while reviewing Indian food in Tokyo took the internet by storm. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: From Andhra Meals To Aloo Parathe, Turkish Vlogger Rates Indian Dishes In Viral Videos