From Andhra Meals To Aloo Parathe, Turkish Vlogger Rates Indian Dishes In Viral Videos

A video showing a vlogger rating Indian foods is viral (Photo: Instagram/ hasanshome)

A vlogger (@hasanshome), who calls himself "Gourmet Kid of Turkey," has recently taken Instagram by storm. Some of Hasan Kinay's videos have especially attracted the interest of desi foodies. In two of his recent reels, he is seen tasting a range of Indian dishes and rating them. They have gone viral and won the hearts of many Indian users. The users seem to have liked the fact that the vlogger appreciated diverse flavours in Indian spread. In one video, he tried a yummy-looking Andhra meal (rating 9.5/10), Neer Dose (10/10), Coconut Pudding (7/10), Gulab Jamun (8.2/10) and Chole Bhature (8.5/10).

In the caption, he gave a detailed description of each of the treats he tried. For instance, he described the Andhra Meal as "a traditional South Indian meal that includes all the goodness you can ask for from a cuisine." He called gulab jamun "genius" and neer dose "heavenly". He mentioned that the pudding made him feel like a kid again. He prefaced these points with a paragraph stating, "All the ratings I gave were mostly based on taste and the techniques used to prepare the dishes, but genuinely, all the food was 100/10. Why? Because food is always about the people and the hospitality of those who serve it, and the experience of sharing the food with others is something that can't be quantified through numbers." Check out the full post below:

A few days later, he shared another video rating Indian food. In this reel, he is seen tasting Mangalorean Fish Meal (rating 10/10), Medu vada (7.5/10), Seekh Kebab (9/10), Aloo ke parathe (8.5/10) and (Paan 5/10). In the caption, he wrote, "The diversity of Indian food is almost unlimited, but what impresses me most is how passionate people are about introducing their cuisine, which made me fall in love with it directly." Like in the previous video, he provided a detailed description of the dishes and his thoughts on them in the caption. Talking about Paan, he stated, "I have to admit this was one of the most unexpected tastes I had in India." Watch the complete video below:

Both videos have clocked millions of views. In the comments, many desis were glad to see their regional cuisines represented well. Others gave him additional context about the dishes. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"It's Andhra meals btw thanks for giving recognition which it deserves."

"Never seen someone explaining food like this."

"It's so nice that u also did your research on the food items apart from just tasting."

"Finally someone trying other Indian food instead of butter chicken or naan."

"Agree with everything but gulab jamun should be at least 9."

"Pls try Mughlai cuisine as well you are gonna love it."

"Love how you rate Mangalorean food 10/10 always."

"I am sure you got a very bad paan because paan is the best."

"Bro seriously, aloo ke parathe needs some higher rating."

