Rapido's New Food Delivery App Ownly Is Now Live; Service Begins In Bengaluru

Rapido, best known for its bike taxi and ride-hailing services, has just entered the food delivery race with a bold new offering. As per reports, the company has launched 'Ownly', a dedicated food delivery app, in three Bengaluru neighbourhoods: Koramangala, HSR Layout and BTM Layout. Emerging as a new potential competitor to food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato, Ownly claims to deliver food at prices up to 15 per cent lower than competitors, thanks to a zero-commission model. Rapido will not take commissions from restaurants, which are up to 30 per cent in the case of other food delivery apps, and will instead charge a fixed fee per order.

Rapido's Ownly promises "no hidden fees" on the delivery app and offers "offline prices" for food online. The Android app, now live on Google Play, features popular brands such as Wow!, Eatfit, Krispy Kreme and Faasos. Most dishes are priced under Rs 150, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious foodies.

According to the terms that were earlier exchanged between NRAI and Rapido, the restaurant partners will pay the delivery fee for all orders in a standard radius of four kilometres or less. According to a Business Standard report, "in cases where the order value is Rs 100 and below, the delivery cost will be Rs 10. Here, the customers will be asked to pay Rs 20. In other cases, where the order value is above Rs 100 and below Rs 400, the delivery cost will be Rs 25, in addition to a flat GST amount. For orders above Rs 400, the cost will be Rs 50."

Rapido has been testing Ownly internally among employees for weeks before the public launch. The company will use its existing two-wheeler fleet to fulfil food deliveries.

Founded in 2015, Rapido began as a bike taxi aggregator before branching into auto rickshaws, parcel services, and cab rides in 2023. With Ownly, the company is now making its most significant push yet into the competitive food delivery market.