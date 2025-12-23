This Indian Restaurant Claims Customers Are Using AI Images To Fool Food Delivery Apps

With the growing popularity of food delivery apps, more and more people are ordering their favourite dishes online. Customers also have the ability to raise a complaint and request a refund in case of any issue with the food or packaging. However, some food delivery app users are allegedly using AI (artificial intelligence) to generate fake quality issues to get a refund from restaurants without any actual problem. In that sense, they get to enjoy free food, and the restaurant suffers despite delivering everything correctly.

In a video going viral on Instagram, a restaurant called Nini's Kitchen has addressed this issue, raising concern about false complaints for refunds, as well as poor cross-checking on behalf of the popular food delivery apps.

"The worst part is that restaurants get a refund request only after delivery apps have approved it as genuine," the restaurant explains. Reacting to the same, a viewer commented, "I was today years old when I realised that refunds are not approved by restaurants. Who made that system?"

Nini's Kitchen added that they have received AI-generated complaints around a fly in Biscoff cake and spilled raita with Hyderabadi biryani.

Upon closer examination, one can see that "the alleged fly was squeaky clean, perched in the middle of a very sticky Biscoff cake with absolutely no cake residue on it." The restaurant added, "One quick check with the AI image checker, and we knew that this was an AI-modified image."

These AI images managed to fool the delivery apps, which sent them to the restaurant for a refund.

Why Is This A Problem?

"At the end of the day, it's not just about money. It's about someone's hard work and reputation being questioned," Nini's Kitchen explains.

Emphasising the need for closer examination, they added, "All we are saying is if AI can fake it in three seconds, platforms should at least verify in five. Anything that protects honest customers and honest restaurants, because trust shouldn't be so easy to fake."