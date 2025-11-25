Delhi Restaurant Claims Zomato Is Blocking Orders During Peak Hours; CEO Reacts

A restaurateur from Delhi has sparked debate on food delivery transparency after he accused Zomato of manipulating its rider allocation system. The complaint, shared as a video on X (formerly Twitter) on November 23, has since gone viral, especially among small business owners who rely heavily on delivery platforms. In his post, Gagandeep Singh Sapra - owner of Tadka Rani in Greater Kailash 1 - claimed that his restaurant was repeatedly shown as "unavailable" during peak hours, while neighbouring outlets continued receiving timely deliveries.

He alleged that this issue had continued for over a month, despite multiple escalations to Zomato. The video evidence and subsequent exchanges have triggered discussions on platform fairness, commission structures, and the growing dependence of restaurants on delivery apps.

Viral Video Claims "System-Level Bias" In Zomato

Sapra recorded his phone screen to demonstrate his claim: when he searched for his restaurant, Tadka Rani, on the Zomato app, it appeared as unavailable. The app displayed the notification, "Closed right now: Sorry! All delivery partners are occupied. Please try after some time."

He then searched for several other restaurants nearby - all located within approximately 50 metres - and found them active and accepting orders.

In his viral X post, Sapra wrote, "Here's video proof of how rider allocation is being manipulated at @zomato. For 31 days, we've escalated this, and nothing has changed. Our restaurant is repeatedly shown as 'unavailable' at peak hours while nearby outlets within 50 meters keep getting riders. This isn't 'dynamic allocation' - it's system-level bias. @deepigoyal."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the X post.

Allegation Of Pressure Over Commission Fees

Responding to an X user who asked why such manipulation would occur, Sapra made a serious allegation regarding commission expectations.

He replied, "Yes, it's all a game to increase our commission, from the current 52+% that they take on sales, to let's say a whopping 99% of each sale. The greed is not ending, and Goyal Babu is unable to control the loose cannons in his team who are rigging the system."

The post eventually reached Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla, who acknowledged it directly on X.

"@TheBigGeek - thank you for sharing this. I'm getting this checked," Mangla wrote.

Sapra responded, expressing hope for resolution, "Thank you, Aditya ji, it means a lot that you reached out. I have written to all your team members and have had several meetings. Yesterday was the 31st Day, and no one seems to see a resolution."

As the thread continues to gain traction, several other X users echoed concerns about fairness on delivery platforms.

A user alleged, "Open the app, and it's full of KFC, Burger King and other big brands. Whoever pays more commission and ad money gets pushed to the top." Another wrote, "This is worrying. If one outlet is shown unavailable while others nearby are active, something's clearly off."

One shared, "I have seen this happen to my favourite restaurant in Bangalore multiple times. Hope this changes." An X user suggested, "Have your own dedicated riders and parcel service, with your own app. It is win win for you and customers."