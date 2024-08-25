Zomato Launches New 'Order Scheduling' Feature In Select Cities

Photo Credit: X/@deepigoyal

Food delivery app Zomato has launched a new feature that will let customers schedule orders two days in advance. Called 'Order Scheduling,' the news was announced on Saturday, August 24, by CEO and the founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. As per the post, the new service is currently available at around 13,000 outlets in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur. However, this service would only be available for orders above ₹1,000.

Explaining the reason behind choosing these cities, Goyal explained in his post, "These restaurants historically, have high quantities of dishes in stock and have shown kitchen-preparation-time consistency." He further added that more cities and restaurants would be added to the list eventually, regardless of the order value.

See Deepinder Goyal's post below:

Update: you can now schedule orders on Zomato.



Plan your meals better by placing an order up to 2 days in advance, and we'll deliver right on time. For now, scheduling is available for orders above ₹1,000, at around 13,000 outlets across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai,… pic.twitter.com/LZGeNn1zZI — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 24, 2024

Several X users applauded the news about the new feature launched by Zomato.

One user commented, "Always wanted this feature. Great job." Another user wrote, "Always thought this was one pretty critical feature missing in an otherwise great app." A third user commented, "On days when the cook is on leave, I can schedule my lunch before leaving from home because I almost forget to order it on time in the office due to meetings."

The news about the 'order scheduling' feature comes hours after Zomato shut down its intercity food delivery service 'Zomato Legends.' The idea behind the now-removed service revolved around the customer's ability to order food not just from nearby restaurants but also from renowned food joints from across the country. At the time, Goyal wrote on X, "Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect."

