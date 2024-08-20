Zomato Urges Customers To Not Pressurise Riders To Drive Faster, Calls It A 'Punishable Offence'

Zomato requests customers to corporate for road safety of delivery partners.

Food delivery platforms have made our lives easier and we are often likely to get our food delivered in around 30 minutes. If you feel hungry and decide to order food online, you are likely to get impatient after placing the order. Platforms like Zomato also give us the feature to chat or call the delivery partner. In a recent advertisement, Zomato addressed the apparent misuse of this feature, where customers often end up texting or calling the delivery partners too much. This can increase the delivery partner's risk of accident, as shown in the advertisement.

Posted on Zomato's LinkedIn handle, the video begins with a man looking for something to eat in his fridge while watching a cricket match. After finding nothing interesting, he decides to place an order on Zomato and ends up texting the delivery partner with messages like "Bhaiya kidhar reh gaye? [Brother, where are you?]" and "JALDI! [Hurry!]". He also steps out of the house and calls the delivery partner to check how long will it take for him to arrive. The clip then shows that the delivery partner has reached, but he had met with an accident on the way due to constantly checking his phone while driving his motorbike.

The video requests customers: "Please do not pressure the delivery partners to hurry and speed excessively."

In the caption, they note, "At Zomato, the safety of our delivery partners and customers is our top priority. And under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicle Act, pressuring someone to drive fast or recklessly is a punishable offence."

Adding, "So we encourage you to be patient and understanding while waiting for your order - and hope you'll spread this message of safety and responsibility. Together, let's make the roads safer for everyone."

Social media users in the comments section questioned the food delivery app for "publicising delivery in 10 mins".

One user wrote, "Doesn't Zomato and Blinkit come under this Motor Vehicle Act for pressuring riders to reach fast? I understand that you don't tell your riders that, but just publishing that to the public via ads that you deliver in 10 mins is more than enough to put mental pressure on the riders." Another added, "What about your 10-minute delivery claims Zomato? To gain competitive advantage you claimed something so unsafe, do you acknowledge it?"

Questioning public safety on roads, a third one wrote, "Zomato riders need to stop riding on footpaths, driving in the pedestrian space is a punishable offence too under the Motor Vehicle Act."

What are your views on the advertisement? Share with us in the comments section.