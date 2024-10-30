Food With 'Future Date Of Packing' Found At Zomato Hyperpure Warehouse In Hyderabad

A warehouse near Hyderabad was raided recently (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials in Hyderabad are continuing with their inspections of different food establishments in and around the city. In the past few days, they have uncovered serious issues at sweet shops ahead of Diwali, a momo outlet after health complaints and shawarma units in certain places. On October 29, 2024, the task force went to a Zomato Hyperpure warehouse located in Kukatpally. For the uninitiated, Hyperpure is Zomato's end-to-end supply chain solution for the Hotels, Restaurants & Caterers industry. It supplies their kitchens with fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, gourmet foods, packaging, consumables, kitchen equipment, etc.

The warehouse is considered an FBO [Food Business Operator] and it was found to be operating with a State License. During their inspection, the officials noted that the license was displayed on the premises, as required. They also stated that the necessary Medical Fitness certificates for food handlers and Pest control records for the premises were available. However, they also discovered some food safety violations at the warehouse. The task force found 18 kilos of button mushrooms with a "future date of packing" (labelled as October 30, 2024, whereas the inspection was conducted the day before).

The team observed house flies inside the warehouse and noted that the premises were "open directly to the outside environment without a proper insect-proof screen." Additionally, a few of the food handlers were not wearing hair caps and aprons.

This is not the first time the task force has inspected a warehouse and made the findings public. In June this year, the officials raided a Blinkit warehouse at Devar Yamjal in the Medchal Malkajgiri District near Hyderabad. They found unhygienic premises, expired items, food that was possibly infested, and various other problems. The team said that a "notice will be issued and further action shall be taken accordingly." Click here to read the full story.

