Sweet Shops In Hyderabad's Ameerpet Area Found Violating Food Safety Regulations

Some sweet shops in Hyderabad were raided by a food safety task force (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Several sweet shops in Ameerpet in Hyderabad were recently found to be flouting food safety and hygiene standards. Officials representing Telangana's Food Safety Department conducted inspections in this area on October 23, 2024. On the premises of Delhi Mithaiwala, they found rat faeces in the store room (suggesting possible rodent infestation), open dustbins in the kitchen, unlabelled food items like milk and curd, etc. They stated that the doors and windows were not close fitted with insect-proof screens. Additionally, sugar bags were stored directly on the floor and there was no gap maintained between the walls and the bags. That's not all. The task force also noted the lack of a FoSTaC-trained supervisor, Medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports at this establishment.

Task force team has conducted inspections in sweet shops in Ameerpet area on 23.10.2024.



𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗮, 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁



* Medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were not available.



* FoSTaC trained supervisor not available.



* ⁠Doors and… pic.twitter.com/V9mqw1tx9e — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 24, 2024

Also Read: Hyderabad Restaurant Raids: Task Force Visits Banjara Hills For Food Safety Inspections

At Agra Sweets in Ameerpet, the team discovered that the establishment was operating its business with registration instead of a state license. It had also not displayed a copy of its FSSAI registration copy on the premises. The officials listed several other problems including open dustbins, food handlers found without headcaps, gloves and aprons, uncovered and unlabelled food items in the refrigerator and unlabelled ready-to-eat savoury snacks (which were later discarded). They also got rid of expired items including six packets of chivda and seven packets of bhel.

𝗔𝗴𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁

23.10.2024



* FSSAI registration copy not displayed at the premises. Found operating the business with registration instead of state license.



* Dust bins found open in the store.



* ⁠Food handlers found without wearing headcaps, gloves… pic.twitter.com/xlkC41Z1ov — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 24, 2024

On the same day, the task force inspected Vinuthna Foods in the neighbourhood. They found out that it was operating its business with an expired registration certificate instead of a state license. It also did not have pest control records and proper records regarding the procurement of food articles. The officials stated that there was "no proper storage available at the store." The food handlers were not wearing caps and aprons. Some of the food items had not been labelled.

𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗻𝗮 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀, 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁

23.10.2024



* FBO operating the business with expired registration certificate instead of state license.



* ⁠Food articles like Ready to Eat savouries were not labelled.



* Food handlers found without wearing head caps and aprons.



*… pic.twitter.com/6ZgF6HPyeX — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 24, 2024

Also Read: Synthetic Food Colours Found At 3 Restaurants In Hyderabad's Khairatabad Area - Inspections Uncover

Similar violations were uncovered by the task force at Vasi Reddy Home Foods in Ameerpet. The establishment was operating its business with registration instead of a state license. The FSSAI registration copy was not displayed on the premises. Food handlers in the store room were not wearing head caps, gloves and aprons. Pest control records and Medical fitness certificates were unavailable. Ready-to-eat savoury food items and pickles kept in storage (for sale later) were not labelled.

𝗩𝗮𝘀𝗶 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗱𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀, 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁

23.10.2024



* FSSAI registration copy not displayed in the premises.



* FBO operating the business with Registration instead of state license.



* Food handlers found in the store room were not wearing headcaps, gloves and… pic.twitter.com/nbBIMyOBlj — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 24, 2024

In July this year, the task force inspected cloud kitchens in Ameerpet too. Click here to read the full article and discover which violations were found.

Also Read: 122 Kg Raw Meat Discarded By Food Safety Task Force At Nizamabad Restaurant