122 Kg Raw Meat Discarded By Food Safety Task Force At Nizamabad Restaurant

A state-level food safety task force visited food establishments in Nizamabad district in Telangana on October 19, 2024. The officials have listed grave concerns about unsafe food, hygiene lapses and other violations discovered at the locations. At Arcade Restaurant and Bar at Lahari Hotel, the team found 122 kilos of raw meat that had been "stored for a long time in plastic covers". It was promptly discarded. The officials also found expired products found in the store room. They noted that "raw food/ingredients and detergents were stored in the same vicinity without any proper system." Additionally, prepared food, semi-cooked items and raw ingredients had been kept open and stored without any lids.

The task force discovered that synthetic food colours were being used in food preparation at the restaurant. The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI license at a prominent location. There was also a lack of a FoSTaC-trained supervisor and water analysis reports.

On the same day, the officials inspected Hotel Vamshee International in Nizamabad. It had not displayed its FSSAI license in a prominent place. It did not provide the requisite water analysis reports during the inspection. The task force made note of oil and dirt deposition on the roof above the cooking area, open dustbins near the same area and the storage of raw meat, cooked meat and other food items for a long time in refrigerators. In general, they stated that "proper hygiene was not maintained in cooking and store areas." The team also found expired food products found in the store room and synthetic food colours being used in dishes.

The task force also visited Delhiwala Sweet House in Nizamabad. The officials found food handlers not wearing gloves and haircaps in the preparation area. They noted that some of the food items had no covering and were exposed to flies. Additionally, "excess food colours" were being used in the preparation of sweets. The cleaning space located within the cooking area had no proper separation. The team observed smoke deposition on the roof and walls of the premises. The FBO [Food Business Operator] did not have the necessary medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports. It had not displayed its FSSAI license at a prominent location.

Before this, the task force had conducted inspections at Kohinoor Dairy Products in Peerzadiguda in Medipally, near Hyderabad. They noted that the dairy manufacturing lacked proper documents/records about milk procurement and sales of milk products. Several other violations were also found. Click here to read the full article.

