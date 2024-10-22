Task Force Raids Kohinoor Dairy Products Unit Near Hyderabad, Lists Multiple Violations

Food safety raids continue in and around Hyderabad (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

The task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Department has been conducting inspections at restaurants, cafes, bakeries, cloud kitchens, sweet shops, shawarma outlets, paan shops and more. Recently, the officials visited a dairy manufacturing unit in Peerzadiguda in Medipally, near Hyderabad. They have listed several violations found at Kohinoor Dairy Products. The team noted that the manufacturing unit was operating out of a shed that lacked a proper layout plan. The unit also lacked proper documents/records about milk procurement and sales of milk products.

There was no quality control lab nor any external quality control testing facility. Additionally, pest control certification and pollution control permission were also not available. Moreover, medical records for food handlers were not found. The handlers did not have FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training. The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI license in a prominent place.

The task force stated that the "entire premises is in an unhygienic condition." The officials noted that the area used for storage of raw materials was not organised. They saw wet walls and suspected that it "appears to be a dump area." The floor was found to be slippery and had no slopes. Finally, the task force also said that they had lifted statutory samples from the establishment and sent them to the lab for analysis.

Task force team has conducted inspection at 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, Peerzadiguda, Medchal District.



* FSSAI license not displayed at prominent place.



* Manufacturing unit operating from a shed with out any proper layout plan.



* Manufacturing unit does… pic.twitter.com/Q5cmjcysmd — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 21, 2024

In August 2024, the task force inspected dairy stores in Hyderabad's Koti area. Several issues were flagged at three such establishments during the inspections. At one store in Sultan Bazaar, the officials seized 50 packets of 1 kilo of ghee, as they had no labels. Click here to read the complete article.

