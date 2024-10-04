Hygiene Lapses, Unsafe Food Found At Restaurants In Miyapur And Patancheruvu Near Hyderabad

Restaurants in localities near Hyderabad were inspected recently (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Telangana's food safety task force inspected restaurants in Miyapur on September 30, 2024. At Kodikura Chittigare, the officials discovered that the establishment had not maintained the requisite pest control records. It obtained its water analysis reports from a non-NABL Laboratory. (NABL stands for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories). The team noted that windows and doors in the restaurant's kitchen lacked closely fitted insect-proof screens. They observed houseflies on the premises, as the back door was kept open to the outside environment.

On the same day, the task force conducted inspections at Angaara Restaurant in Miyapur. They noted that the establishment had not displayed a copy of its FSSAI license in a prominent place. The necessary medical fitness certificates, pest control records and water analysis records were unavailable. The officials said that the condition of the kitchen was "highly unhygienic." They found patchy flooring, broken tiles, water stagnation and spillage, cobwebs, open dustbins and live cockroach infestation. They noted that the kitchen premises was open to the outside environment and that there were no insect-proof screens. The refrigerator was also deemed unhygienic and food stored inside it did not have labels. The officials found synthetic food colours that they suspected were being used in non-vegetarian dishes and thus discarded them. Near the area used for storage of logs/ wood, they observed paan spitting.

On September 30, the officials visited Athidhi Restaurant in Miyapur and discovered wide-ranging violations. Some of the food items stored in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labelled. Raw chicken was stored directly inside it, without any vessel or covering. The walls of the fridge were found to be rusted from the inside. Three noodle packets without any labels had to be discarded. The restaurant was also found to be using cosmetic rose water in food and drink items such as lassi.

Several other issues were flagged in the kitchen. The task force noted that it was "open to the outside environment without any insect-proof screens." Tiles on the walls and floors were broken and discovered to be in an unhygienic condition. The team also found open dustbins and live cockroach infestation on the kitchen premises. During the inspection, the team did not find the requisite Medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports at the establishment.

The following day, the officials conducted inspections in the Patancheruvu area. At Babai Hotel, they found a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen and store room. They discovered that some food articles such as papad and shahjeera were kept past their use by dates. Therefore, the team discarded them on the spot. They noted that food items in the refrigerator lacked proper labels and covers. Moreover, the windows of the premises were open without insect-proof screens and the doors were not closely fitted to prevent entry of pests.

The establishment's FSSAI License copy was not available when the inspection took place. Upon inquiry, the FBO [Food Business Operator] stated that it was in the application stage. The task force also noted that the medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for the bubble water (used for food preparation) were unavailable.

On October 1, the task force also visited Kakatiya Military Hotel in Patancheru. It was found to be operating its food business without a valid FSSAI license. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers, pest control records for the premises and water analysis reports for water used in food preparation were not available. The officials observed live cockroach infestation inside the store room and kitchen, as well as water stagnation and spillage from drains. The doors were not closely fitted to keep pests away. The team stated that the refrigerator was in a highly unhygienic condition, and the food kept inside it had not been covered and labelled properly. They found and got rid of food items that were beyond use by dates/expiry dates, including mustard sauce, poppy seeds, pepper masala and "8 to 8 sauce".

The team also inspected Silver Bawarchi Restaurant and Bakers in the same area. They found that biscuits and other bakery items that were prepared, packed and sold on the premises lacked proper labels. Food articles stored in the refrigerator were also not labelled and covered. The officials found several expired food articles (dark soya sauce, Puratos brand premix and vanilla flavouring agents), which were then discarded on the spot. They observed a live cockroach infestation on storage racks in the kitchen. There were broken tiles on the walls and floor of the kitchen and the team stated that the uneven surface was leading to water stagnation. The FBO also did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for the water used for cooking.

