More Restaurants In Hyderabad's Gachibowli Area Inspected By Food Safety Officials - See What Was Found

Food safety violations were found at many Hyderabad restaurants (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Telangana's Food Safety Department has been inspecting a range of food establishments in Hyderabad in recent times. The task force has unearthed violations including expired food, pest infestation, lack of licenses/ records, unhygienic conditions and much more. Officials have visited restaurants and eating joints in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on multiple instances. Serious problems were found in many of them. The team revisited the neighbourhood on August 17, 2024. Read on to find what the raids uncovered.

The task force first inspected Hoy Punjab in Gachibowli. The officials discarded oil because they found it to be "overused with a greasy appearance." They also got rid of veg biryani that was cooked the previous day but was still being stored on the premises. The team noted that the restaurant's storeroom was narrow and did not have proper ventilation. The establishment did not have certain requisite records, such as the food handlers' medical fitness certificates and analysis reports for the RO water served to customers. There was another water-related issue too. The officials seized 330 "customised drinking water bottles," reportedly supplied by Jalousie Industries because they had very low TDS Levels (39 ppm).

Task force team has conducted inspections in Gachibowli area on 17.08.2024.



𝗛𝗼𝘆 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗯, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶



* Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available.



* Water analysis reports for RO water, which was being provided to customers, were not…

The task force inspected The Globe Grub in Gachibowli on the same day. They discovered open dustbins sans lids. The officials observed that some of the food kept inside the fridge lacked covering and labelling. They also noted that the temperature records for the refrigerators were "not found". Furthermore, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and RO water analysis reports were unavailable.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝘂𝗯, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

17.08.2024



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water were not available.



* ⁠Dust bins found open without lids.



* Food articles stored inside the refrigerator were not covered and…

Some food safety violations were also found at Flechazo in Gachibowli. The officials discovered the food handlers were not wearing gloves and hair caps. They discarded five packets of "packaged chicken" that had been stored beyond their best-before dates. They noted that some of the refrigerated food items were not covered and not labelled. Additionally, the dustbins on the premises lacked proper lids and were kept open.

𝗙𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘇𝗼, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

17.08.2024



* FSSAI license copy displayed at the premises.



* ⁠Food handlers found without hair caps and gloves.



* Dust bins were found open without proper lids.



* ⁠Few food articles stored in the refrigerator were not covered and not…

