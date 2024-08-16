Hyderabad Restaurant Raids: Food Safety Violations Found In And Around DLF Cyber City, Gachibowli

Food safety violations were found at many Hyderabad restaurants (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

Over the past few months, officials representing Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety have been inspecting different types of food establishments in Hyderabad. The teams have covered various parts of the city, uncovering violations at restaurants, cloud kitchens, dairy stores and more. The violations brought to light have spread awareness and concern about the level of hygiene and safety standards at common and popular eating joints. On August 14, 2024, the task force visited establishments in and around DLF Cyber City in Gachibowli.

Also Read: Multiple Food Safety Violations Found At Establishments In Hyderabad's Begum Bazaar

They discovered serious issues at the AM-PM Food Court. The establishment had not displayed a copy of its FSSAI License on the premises. They were not able to provide the officials with pest control records and Medical fitness certificates for the food handlers. The handlers were also not wearing hair caps. The task force noted that the premises was open to the outside environment and was not closely fitted with insect-proof screens. Some food items lacked proper labels and coverings. The dustbins were observed without lids and with house flies hovering over them. Moreover, open, stagnated drain water was found on the premises.

Task force team has conducted inspections in food establishments at DLF Foodstreet, Gachibowli on 14.08.2024.



𝗔𝗠-𝗣𝗠 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶



* FSSAI License copy not displayed at the premises.



* ⁠Pest control records of the… pic.twitter.com/vJzwILIDNe — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

The task force inspected Mandi @DLF on the same day. The officials discovered that the food handlers' medical fitness certificates were unavailable. The handlers were not wearing hair caps, aprons and gloves. The officials noted that the cleaning area of the establishment was adjacent to the food preparation area. The windows were open and did not have insect-proof screens. Refrigerated food items were not covered and not labelled. The team discarded synthetic food colours that were found on the premises.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶@𝗗𝗟𝗙, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* Medical fitness certificates of the food handlers were not available.



* Pest control records for the month of May found and instructed to conduct twice a month.



* Windows were found open without… pic.twitter.com/D1Dl2V4tba — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

Also Read: Inspections At Restaurants In Hyderabad's HITEC City Reveal Food Safety Violations

Similar food safety violations and more were discovered at Kanuma restaurant in Gachibowli. There were no pest control records or medical fitness certifications for food handlers. The windows did not have properly fitted insect-proof screens. The dustbins in the kitchen were kept open. The food items inside the fridge lacked labels and covers. The officials discarded three packets of expired noodles and synthetic colours found at the establishment. The team also observed that the kitchen and cleaning area were adjacent to each other without any proper partition between the two.

𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Pest control records were not available.



* Windows were not close fitted with insect proof screens.



* Expired noodle packets (3… pic.twitter.com/G3EWMkpHq2 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

Also Read: Expired Items, Multiple Food Safety Violations Found At The Rameshwaram Cafe In Hyderabad: Raid Uncovers

On August 14, the task force also inspected Seenaiah Kitchen in Gachibowli. The officials observed a live cockroach infestation on the premises. Rat faeces were discovered on shelves, suggesting possible rat infestation. They discarded synthetic food colours and an expired paratha packet. They found that food stored in the refrigerator was not covered and not labelled. Furthermore, they noted that the windows near the exhaust fans were open and did not have any insect-proof screens. The establishment's FSSAI license copy was not displayed in a prominent place. The pest control records for the premises and Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available. The handlers were not attired properly (no hair caps, gloves and aprons).

𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗮𝗵 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* FSSAI license copy not displayed at prominent place.



* Pest control records and Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available.



* Windows near exhaust fan were… pic.twitter.com/ApVqsiXXph — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

The officials conducted an inspection at Noodle Bar near DLF Cyber City. They found that the business was running but the license had expired. The food handlers' medical fitness certificates and Pest Control records were not available. The team noted that the refrigerators were in an unhygienic condition and that food items stored inside had not been covered or labelled. Furthermore, the doors and windows had not been closely fitted with insect-proof screens.

𝗡𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗿, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* FBO running business with expired license.



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Pest Control records were not available.



* ⁠Refrigerators found in unhygienic condition.



*… pic.twitter.com/52ZN37ZoIq — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

Finally, the team inspected Kayal Kerala Restaurant in Gachibowli on Wednesday. The FSSAI license of the business operator was found to be expired. It could also not furnish the medical fitness certificates of the food handlers and pest control records of the premises. The handlers were not wearing the requisite hair caps and aprons. The food safety task force had to get rid of damaged vegetables found on the premises. They discovered open dustbins, an unhygienic store room and a live cockroach infestation in the same location. They noted that the doors were "open to outside premises without any barrier." Moreover, the windows and doors were not closely fitted with insect-proof screens. The officials observed onions stored directly on the floor, while certain other items were not covered and not labelled properly.

𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗗𝗟𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

14.08.2024



* FBO running the business with expired FSSAI license.



* Medical fitness certificates of the food handlers and pest control records of premises were not available.



*… pic.twitter.com/HaNEmk0SF6 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 15, 2024

Before this, officials representing Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Hyderabad's Habsiguda area and unearthed multiple violations. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Live Cockroach Infestation And More Food Safety Violations Found At Malakpet And Dilsukhnagar In Hyderabad