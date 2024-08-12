Live Cockroach Infestation And More Food Safety Violations Found At Malakpet And Dilsukhnagar In Hyderabad

Food safety violations were found at several restaurants and stores (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

The task force representing Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety has been conducting inspections in different parts of Hyderabad in recent times. From cloud kitchens and dairy stores to mithai shops and restaurants, officials have visited various kinds of food establishments. On August 7, 2024, they went to Malakpet. At Al Saud Bait al Mandi, the team unearthed several violations. There was a live cockroach infestation, a lack of proper covering and labelling of food items and synthetic food colours which had to be discarded. The officials noted that the doors and windows were not properly fitted with insect-proof screens to maintain food safety standards.

Additionally, the people handling the food were not wearing gloves, aprons and head caps. Their medical fitness certificates as well as the establishment's pest control records were unavailable.

Similar violations and more were discovered at Capital Multicuisine Restaurant in Malakpet on the same day. The officials made note of the lack of medical fitness certificates and pest control records. They observed live cockroach infestation, food handlers without the requisite attire, lack of insect-proof screens for doors/windows and improper storage of food items. They especially stated that the refrigerators were "found to be very unhygienic". Instead of dustbins, the establishment was seen to be using garbage covers. In the kitchen, the task force observed house flies and "possible rat infestation".

That's not all. The officials discarded synthetic food colours that were being used in biryanis and non-veg dishes. Some packed bakery items like bread and buns, which were being sold on the premises, did not have any labels.

On August 9, 2024, the task force visited MoonBean restaurant and bar in Malakpet. The establishment was being run without a valid FSSAI license. The previous license expired in March 2024, the officials noted. The food handlers' Medical Fitness Certificates and pest control records for the premises were unavailable. The handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves. The team found synthetic food colours and expired food items, including 5 kilos of ginger garlic paste, 800 grams of mushroom and a packet of milk. Some of the items inside the fridge did not have covers and labels. The dustbins were left open without lids. The officials found live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen and store room.

On the same day, the food safety officials inspected Tipsy Topsy Bakers in Dilsukhnagar. They discarded a packet of jeera biscuits (which had expired in 2023) and a fungus-infected cauliflower found in the fridge. They also got rid of packed rose cookies and a vinegar bottle as they did not have dates of manufacturing and use by dates specified on them. The team discovered that the dustbins were open and overflowing without proper lids. The food handlers were found without hair caps and gloves. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records for the premises were not available.

A few violations were also found at Sahadeva Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets in Dilsukhnagar on August 9, 2024. Packed food items such as namkeen, mixture and pickles did not have labels indicating preparation and use by dates. There was a similar lapse in proper labelling for 50 kilos of packed chana dal, which was subsequently seized by the task force. The officials noted that the "Doors were not closely fitted and windows not fitted with insect-proof screens in-store and kitchen areas to avoid entry of pests." The Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the establishment were not available.

