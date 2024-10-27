Mandi And Shawarma Units In Hyderabad's Yousufguda Raided By Officials

Food safety inspections were conducted in Yousufguda recently (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

The food safety task force in Hyderabad conducted inspections at Mandi and Shawarma units in the Yousufguda area on October 22, 2024. At Al Matam Al Hind Arabian Mandi, the officials discovered several hygiene issues. They noted that the chimney and exhaust were not cleaned regularly. There were uncovered dustbins on the premises. They stated that food waste was not being removed in a timely manner, as it was found all over the kitchen floor. In general, the task force described the kitchen area as "very unhygienic." Moreover, raw materials had been kept in the kitchen without proper covering/wrapping. The FBO [Food Business Operator] had not maintained the requisite pest control records and medical certificates of food handlers.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Mandi and Shawarma units in Yousufguda on 22.10.2024.



𝗔𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗹 𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶, 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮



* Kitchen area found to be very unhygienic.



* Chimney and exhaust not cleaned regularly



* Food… pic.twitter.com/iVP8bmfUfL — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 25, 2024

Also Read: Hygiene Lapses, Unsafe Food Found At Restaurants In Miyapur And Patancheruvu Near Hyderabad

At Al Matam Al Madina Mandi in Yousufguda, the team noted that the kitchen area was "very congested with poor ventilation." They also noted that the microwave oven and other equipment were not being cleaned regularly. The flooring was greasy. The food handlers were not using gloves, hairnets, etc., as required. The officials did not find any storage area/facility on the premises. They discovered food colours in the kitchen that had to be discarded on the spot.

𝗔𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶, 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮

22.10.2024



* Kitchen area found to be very congested with poor ventilation.



* Food colours found in kitchen discarded on the spot.



* Microwave oven and other equipment not cleaned regularly.



* Flooring found… pic.twitter.com/sQB9kck6gp — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 25, 2024

Also Read:Hyderabad Restaurant Raids Continue - Here's What Was Found In And Around Habsiguda

At Al Qasim the Mandi House in Rajeevnagar, the officials found an unclean freezer with wastewater. They also noted that the exhaust fan was not cleaned and it was "leaking oil condensed from smoke". The flooring was found to be very greasy and there were chances of stagnation, as per the task force. They observed that some food items were being kept directly on the floor. They also noted that the stove and utensils were not being cleaned regularly. The pest control records were not maintained by the FBO.

𝗔𝗹 𝗤𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲, 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗲𝗲𝘃𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿, 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗴𝘂𝗱𝗮

22.10.2024



* Flooring was found to be very greasy and chances of stagnation.



* Some of food items being kept directly on the floor.



* The freezer was found unclean with waste water.



*… pic.twitter.com/zt0fNQLfIx — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 25, 2024

On the same day, the task force also inspected Mohammadia Shawarma In AG Colony. The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI license on the premises. The officials discovered that some marinated food items were kept in the freezer without labelling. They noted that the oil in the fryer was overused and instructed the FBO to discard it on the spot. The chicken grill was exposed to dust and air with chances of contamination. The team also mentioned that there could be chances of rodent infestation due to broken flooring.

𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮, 𝗔𝗚 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗻𝘆

22.10.2024



* Some of marinated food items kept in freezer without labelling.



* Chicken grill exposed to dust and air with chances of contamination.



* Oil in fryer found to overused. Instructed the FBO to discard on the… pic.twitter.com/Xca2wTYLn8 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 25, 2024

Before this, food safety violations were found at particular shawarma vending units in Secunderabad. On October 16, 2024, the task force inspected five such units in the region. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read:Synthetic Food Colours Found At 3 Restaurants In Hyderabad's Khairatabad Area - Inspections Uncover