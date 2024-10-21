Food Safety Violations Found At Shawarma Vending Units In Secunderabad

Shawarma outlets in Secunderabad were recently inspected (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

A state-level task force in Telangana has discovered hygiene issues and lapses in food safety at various types of food outlets in recent months. The officials have visited establishments in several areas of Hyderabad, Secunderbad and more. One of the recent rounds of inspections revealed food safety violations at particular shawarma vending units in Secunderabad. On October 16, 2024, the task force inspected five such units in the region. Shasha Shandar Shawarma at Paradise Metro Station was found to be operating its business without a valid FSSAI license. The team noted that Mujtaba Grills (in East Maredpally, Secunderabad) and Rolls on Wheels (at Paradise Metro Station) had not displayed their FSSAI licenses at prominent places.

Also Read:Synthetic Food Colours Found At 3 Restaurants In Hyderabad's Khairatabad Area - Inspections Uncover

At Mujtaba Grills, the officials discovered synthetic food colours being used in the food and got rid of them on the spot. Apart from these establishments, the task force also visited Sync Shawarma in Secunderabad East Metro Station and Asian Chow on the same day. The officials listed general problems that came to light during these inspections. They stated that the vending units at a few locations were unclean. The requisite medical records of food handlers and pest control records were not available. There were also lapses in the storage practices followed, with respect to the separation of veg and non-veg food and the proper labelling of items.

State level task force team has conducted inspections at Shawarma vending units in Secunderabad area on 16.10.2024.



Inspections were conducted at



1. Mujtaba Grills, East Maredpally Secunderabad

2. Shasha Shandar Shawarma, Paradise Metro Station

3. Rolls on Wheels, Paradise… pic.twitter.com/0xxTDhkbZH — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 19, 2024

The task force has frequently inspected restaurants, cafes, bakeries, sweet shops, etc. in the state. Last month, it also conducted inspections at paan shops in the Nacharam and Mallapur Areas. Click here to know what issues they flagged.

Also Read: Hyderabad Restaurant Raids Continue - Here's What Was Found In And Around Habsiguda