Food Safety Department Raids Blinkit Warehouse Near Hyderabad, Company Responds

Telangana has recently been under the radar for multiple violations in the food and beverage industry. The task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety in Telangana has been raiding multiple outlets in Hyderabad and adjacent cities in the state to detect violations. In one such recent update, the Food Safety Department inspected a Blinkit warehouse near Hyderabad and found multiple violations, including expired products and unhygienic storage standards.

The Department took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a report on the raid that read, "Task force team has conducted inspection in Blinkit Warehouse at Devar yamjal, Medchal Malkajgiri District on 05.06.2024"

Photo Credit: X/@cfs_telangana

Here are the food safety violations reported by the Commissioner of Food Safety Department:

1. The premises were found to be very disorganised and unhygienic. The storage racks were found dusty.

2. There was no Fostac trainee available at the warehouse.

3. Food handlers were found without headgear, gloves and aprons.

4. Medical fitness certificates of food handlers are not available.

5. Cosmetic products were stored along with food products.

6. The license of Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services Pvt Ltd was not as per the FSS act regarding the address mentioned on the label. The Food Safety Department informed that notice will be sent.

7. The products manufactured by Kamakshi Foods license were found to be expired. Hence, the products of VSR, i.e. suji raw peanut butter, maida, poha, besan and bajra worth Rs. 30k were seized.

8. Suspeced infested Whole Farm ragi flour and toor dal worth Rs. 52k were seized and samples were sent to the lab.

"Notice will be issued and further action shall be taken accordingly," the post added.

Zomato's Blinkit, while speaking about the recent raid by the Telangana Food Safety Department, informed, "We take safety and hygiene standards very seriously. We are closely working with our warehouse partner and the Food Safety Department to implement corrective actions from the findings."