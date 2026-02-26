Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 In Mumbai

Deepinder Goyal, Chief Executive of Zomato, has been named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 at a ceremony in Mumbai. Mr Goyal, founder of Eternal Ltd., was chosen by an 11 member jury for his impact on India's consumer technology sector. Organisers said his focus on innovation and long term growth has helped reshape consumption patterns, create thousands of jobs for young people and gig workers, and support a wider network of entrepreneurs.

He will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards in Monte Carlo in June.

The awards were presented in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Speaking at the event, Mr Goyal said, "India's entrepreneurial spirit had become one of the country's greatest strengths, pointing to strong economic growth, rising foreign investment and a young workforce as key drivers."

Eight other business leaders were recognised across categories including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, services and start ups. Among them were Gopal Vittal of Bharti Airtel and Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, received a Special Jury Award for his contribution to India's banking and finance sector.

According to EY, this year's winners together generate revenues of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore and employ around 2.8 lakh people. The jury was led by Sajjan Jindal of the JSW Group.

The annual awards recognise entrepreneurs who have made a significant economic and social impact, reflecting what organisers described as a confident and fast growing India.