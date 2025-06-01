Fungus On Packets, Expired Products: Zepto's Warehouse License Suspended

Fungal growth on food items, expired products, and unhygienic storage conditions - damp and disorganised - this was the scene the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was welcomed to when it visited Zepto's warehouse in Dharavi, Maharashtra. Witnessing the serious irregularities and non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, the FDA suspended the food business license of Zepto Private Limited, an online grocery delivery platform.

Online grocery delivery platforms like Zepto, offering fast delivery, often within 10 minutes, at a tap, have made life easy. However, unhygienic storage conditions at Zepto's Dharavi warehouse have raised questions about product safety and consumer health.

Based on information received from the Minister of State for Food and Drug Administration, Yogesh Kadam, FDA Maharashtra carried out an inspection at Zepto's Dharavi warehouse and found "serious non-compliance", including:

Fungal growth on certain food articles,

Products stored near clogged/stagnant water,

Cold storage temperatures not maintained,

Wet and filthy floors, with food items stored in a disorganised and unsanitary manner, including directly on the floor,

Expired food products stored along with non-expired stock.

"These findings constitute a failure to comply with the conditions of the license," read a statement by FDA Maharashtra.

The suspension will remain effective until the warehouse achieves full compliance and receives approval.

Zepto has been reeling under multiple controversies for the last few months. Videos from different warehouses across the city shining a spotlight on the filth and storage conditions, have gone viral.