Anti-Trust Body Widens Probe In Petition Against Zepto, Instamart, Blinkit

India's anti-trust regulator, the Competitve Commission of India (CCI), has widened the probe into a petition against the alleged anti-competitive practices by quick commerce platforms Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. The anti-trust body sought detailed inputs regarding the alleged market dominance, pricing strategies, and operational practices of the three companies, reported NDTV Profit.

However, it has not yet issued a formal investigation.

The CCI was hearing a petition filed in March by a fast-moving consumer goods distributors' body - the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation. The petition alleged that the three fast-delivery businesses were engaged in practices that may restrict competition in the quick commerce segment. It also highlighted claims of deep discounting and other business irregularities that may fall under certain provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

The three companies are known for their fast-paced deliveries. While Blinkit is owned by Eternal Ltd, Instamart is operated by Swiggy. Zepto operates independently and is in the process of securing funding at a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Sources told NDTV Profit that the anti-trust body is currently assessing the businesses' activities and will re-list an application seeking their inspection after evaluating the new evidence submitted by the petitioner. They added that the CCI is presently gathering information to determine if a formal investigation is needed.

If the CCI finds violations of competition laws, the issue will be referred for a detailed investigation by its director general - following which it will be one of the high-profile antitrust probes involving online retailers.