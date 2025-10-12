Blinkit Riders Allegedly Barge Into House In Bhopal, Misbehave With Woman

Chaos erupted at a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's capital city of Bhopal after several delivery riders of the quick commerce giant Blinkit barged into a house, attacked domestic staff, and misbehaved with the woman who lived there.

The incident in the Danish Hills Colony, Kolar area, took place on Saturday night. The suspects fled after the attack, and the police are examining the CCTV footage of the incident to identify them.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Blinkit has not issued any statement on the matter yet. NDTV has contacted the company for a response.

The Incident

On Saturday, a woman living in the Danish Hills Colony placed an order on Blinkit, and the delivery rider arrived at her house.

According to the police, the dispute began when the woman attempted to pay for the order partially in cash and asked for the remaining amount to be transferred online.

An argument ensued when the delivery rider insisted on making the entire payment either in cash or online. The household staff intervened and asked the rider to leave.

Rider Comes Back With Group To Attack

Enraged, the delivery rider returned to the Blinkit warehouse, gathered several of his colleagues, and came back to the Danish Hills Colony.

Armed with sticks, the group of Blinkit riders attacked two household staff standing outside the woman's house.

Eyewitnesses claimed that during the attack, the riders also misbehaved with her and damaged property.

Speaking with NDTV, a resident of the colony said, "Nearly 50 to 60 delivery boys had gathered outside, shouting and threatening residents. It was terrifying."

Following the incident, residents gathered at the Kolar Police Station, demanding immediate arrests and tighter regulation of delivery staff.

They alleged that the assault seemed organised, with delivery workers called in from Blinkit stores that operated outside the jurisdiction of the Kolar area.

FIR Filed, Hunt For Accused On

The police have begun identifying the suspects through CCTV and digital evidence.

Station Incharge Sanjay Soni confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections related to assault, intimidation, and abuse.

"The accused fled after the attack. No arrests have been made yet. CCTV footage is being examined, and strict action will be taken against those involved," Soni said.