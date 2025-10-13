OBC Representation Remains Starkly Unequal In Madhya Pradesh Government Posts: Report

A recent report by the Madhya Pradesh Other Backward Classes (OBC) Welfare Commission reveals a stark imbalance in social representation across government services in the state, highlighting that about 50% of sanctioned posts remain vacant while OBCs continue to be underrepresented in higher administrative positions.

The report, compiled from data provided by 55 government departments, shows that out of 12,09,321 sanctioned posts, only 7,21,412 are filled, leaving 4,87,909 vacancies. Of the filled positions, OBC employees make up 28.16%, followed by Scheduled Castes (17.58%), Scheduled Tribes (17.99%), and unreserved category employees (36.27%).

The report highlights a troubling pattern as one moves up the bureaucratic hierarchy, OBC representation sharply declines. In Class I services, only 9.55% of officers are from OBC backgrounds, compared to 15.01% SCs, 11.35% STs, and a dominating 64.08% unreserved category. In contrast, OBCs account for 32.56% of Class IV employees, reflecting their concentration in lower-tier jobs.

"This reflects the deep-rooted socio-educational backwardness of OBCs," the report noted, adding that while their population constitutes nearly 45% of the state, their presence in high-ranking posts remains "disproportionately low".

Vacancy rates across categories expose systemic imbalances: 51.17% of OBC posts are vacant in All India Services and 68.24% in Class I. Over 58% of SC posts and 70% of ST posts are also vacant in upper cadres. Only 37% of all sanctioned Class III posts are vacant, indicating better representation at operational levels.

The Commission observed that while reservation has improved access for disadvantaged groups, "the unreserved category continues to dominate in senior positions," with an overrepresentation of 279% higher than their theoretical share under affirmative action frameworks.

Data from 73 higher education institutions show that OBCs form 33.87% of total enrollments across all courses, with higher concentrations in certificate and diploma programs (37-43%).

However, representation drops drastically to 21% at the PhD level, underscoring limited access to advanced education.

The Commission concludes with a strong recommendation, "Given the socio-educational backwardness and employment imbalance, Madhya Pradesh needs renewed affirmative action and time-bound expansion of reservation benefits for Other Backward Classes."

The confidential government survey, now part of an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, has also recommended 35% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Madhya Pradesh.

The survey was carried out by Dr BR Ambedkar Social Science University, Mhow, under the leadership of its then Vice-Chancellor Dr Ramdas Atram. Covering nearly 10,000 OBC families across Madhya Pradesh, the study was submitted on July 28, 2023, to the State OBC Welfare Commission.

The report has not been made public yet, but according to official sources, it forms a crucial basis for the state's stance before the Supreme Court in the ongoing case over the 27% OBC reservation limit.

The 2023 survey, commissioned by the Madhya Pradesh government, was designed to map OBC participation across key indicators: education, employment, income, landholding, and access to public services.